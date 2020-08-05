Big Ten football breakout candidates for 2020
Go through the gallery for a look at breakout candidates for the 2020 Big Ten football season, including Michigan State’s Julian Barnett (pictured here), compiled by Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News.
Go through the gallery for a look at breakout candidates for the 2020 Big Ten football season, including Michigan State’s Julian Barnett (pictured here), compiled by Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News. Carlos Osorio, AP
Illinois – Josh Imatorbhebhe, WR: After transferring from Southern Cal following his sophomore season, Imatorbhebhe provided an immediate spark for the Illini offense, catching 33 passes for 634 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns. Michigan State fans remember his four receptions for a career-high 178 yards, including a career-long 83-yard touchdown in a stunning comeback win for Illinois. Charles Rex Arbogast, AP
Indiana – Michael Penix, QB: He appeared in only six games last season as a redshirt freshman because of injuries, but when he was healthy, he gave a glimpse of what is to come. Penix threw for 1,394 yards and 10 touchdowns while compiling a 157.56 pass-efficiency rating. He also ran for 118 yards on 22 attempts while adding a pair of touchdown runs for a Hoosiers team ready to move up in the standings. Nati Harnik, AP
Iowa – Tyler Goodson, RB: Goodson overcame some inconsistency early on as a true freshman but closed the season as the No. 1 option in the backfield for the Hawkeyes. He gained 638 yards on the ground in 2019 while scoring five touchdowns, and he proved to be effective in the passing game, as well, catching 24 passes for 166 yards. He scored a touchdown in each of the final four games last season, building plenty of momentum heading into his sophomore season. David Banks, AP
Maryland – Nick Cross, S: After earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors last season as a true freshman, Cross will be counted on to be a big part of the rebuild for the Terrapins. A four-star recruit coming out of high school, Cross had 45 tackles in 2019 and led the team with two interceptions and five pass breakups. Julio Cortez, AP
Michigan – Dax Hill, S: The rising sophomore was a five-star recruit coming out of Oklahoma, who has great speed and instincts. Named the team’s defensive rookie of the year last fall, Hill played in every game and made three starts, including the final two games against Ohio State and Alabama in the bowl. He finished the year with 36 tackles, including three for loss. Hill had an interception, four pass breakups and two fumble recoveries. Paul Sancya, AP
Michigan State – Julian Barnett, CB: After playing wide receiver last season as a true freshman, the Belleville native is flipping back to defense after coming to Michigan State as one of the top-rated cornerbacks in the 2019 class. Barnett is highly skilled and could be the next great MSU corner while still possessing the ability to take some snaps on offense, making him a critical piece to the Spartans’ game plan. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Minnesota – Mohamed Ibrahim, RB: After rushing for more than 1,100 yards as a freshman, Ibrahim saw his production drop last season as Rodney Smith and Shannon Brooks returned healthy. That duo is gone, though, and Ibrahim should revert back to the level he was two seasons ago as P.J. Fleck continues to build momentum in Minneapolis. Chris O'Meara, AP
Nebraska – Dedrick Mills, RB: The former junior college transfer had a solid first season in Lincoln, running for 745 yards on 143 carries while adding 10 touchdowns. He was particularly strong late in the season, highlighted by a 17-carry, 188-yard outing against Wisconsin when he also scored a touchdown. It was the sort of production the Huskers will need in 2020 to get into contention in the West. Michael Conroy, AP
Northwestern – Drake Anderson, RB: With injuries slowing Isaiah Bowser last season, Anderson took advantage as a redshirt freshman, leading the Wildcats with 634 rushing yards while scoring three touchdowns. Northwestern’s offense is counting on a bounce-back from a miserable 2019 and Anderson could be a big part of the rebound. Matt Marton, AP
Ohio State – Zach Harrison, DE: One of the top recruits in the nation in 2019, Harrison quickly proved to be a difference maker as a freshman. He played in all 14 games and had five tackles for loss, including 3.5 sacks. Over the final five games, Harrison had 13 tackles and is primed to take over for All-American Chase Young. Paul Sancya, AP
Penn State – Journey Brown, RB: Entering his redshirt junior season, Brown is in position to be the next great Nittany Lions running back. He had a solid sophomore season, starting 10 games while running for 890 yards and 12 touchdowns. However, it was his play in the Cotton Bowl that turned heads as Brown ran for a PSU bowl-record 202 yards against Memphis and scored a pair of touchdowns. Roger Steinman, AP
Purdue – David Bell, WR: The Big Ten Freshman of the Year and a freshman All-American, Bell had what might already be declared a breakout in 2019 as he caught 86 passes for 1,035 yards and seven touchdowns. Whether those numbers are matched or exceeded in 2020 remains to be seen as the Boilermakers welcome back Rondale Moore, providing a chance for one heck of a 1-2 punch in the passing game. Michael Conroy, AP
Rutgers – Isaih Pacheco, RB: One of the few bright spots last season for the Scarlet Knights, Pacheco finished his sophomore season with 729 rushing yards on 169 carries and seven touchdowns. Four of his touchdowns came in a win over Massachusetts, making him one of 18 players nationally to rush for four touchdowns in a game during the regular season. Barry Reeger, AP
Wisconsin – Nakia Watson, RB: With Heisman finalist Jonathan Taylor off to the NFL, the opportunity is there for the next great Badgers running back to take over. Watson got his share of work as a redshirt freshman, running for 331 yards on 74 carries with a pair of touchdowns. The job won’t be handed to him, but behind a typically good offensive line, Watson will have a good shot to emerge. Andy Manis, AP
    The Big Ten revealed its 10-game schedule for the 2020 season on Wednesday, prompting The News’ Matt Charboneau and Angelique Chengelis to tackle some key questions created relative to both Michigan State and Michigan.

    1. UM-MSU moves to Ann Arbor. What do you make of that?

    ►Chengelis: Based on Matt’s reporting of MSU athletic director Bill Beekman’s comments that Michigan and Michigan State will play in East Lansing in 2021, it’s about time the Big Ten made the decision to adjust their schedules so both teams can stagger their “big” conference games. It was ridiculous that Michigan played both its rivalry games against Michigan State and Ohio State at home one season and away the next, and the same for Michigan State. The point is, for the fans, this gives them at least one “premium” game at home each season. How many times did you hear season ticket holders upset because every other year Michigan didn’t have Michigan State or Ohio State on its home schedule? Not to mention, the brutal East Division, it seems fair for them to have one of those games at home. About time.

    ►Charboneau: It’s not like this is the first time it’s happened. Back in 2013 and 2014, Michigan had to play at Spartan Stadium in back-to-back seasons, and that came right smack in the middle of the best run in recent Michigan State history, when the Spartans were piling up 36 victories and two Big Ten championships in three seasons. That quirk in the schedule came when things were reshuffled with the arrival of Maryland and Rutgers to the conference, and now we’re in this pickle because of the COVID-shortened season. Does it hurt Michigan State? Perhaps. But if you’re playing in the Big House with no fans, is there really a home-field advantage? Plus, it gets UM and OSU off the same season.

    More: Big Ten football players unite, call for better COVID-19 protocols

    2. Does October make or break their seasons?

    ►Chengelis: That’s a brutal section of Michigan’s schedule with the game against MSU, followed by a bye, then back-to-back road games against Indiana and Ohio State and a game against Wisconsin at Michigan Stadium on Oct. 31. It’s already going to be strange for the Michigan players to prepare for Ohio State in October when it’s traditionally been the final regular-season game. So will the Wolverines be thinking about OSU when they prep for MSU and IU and should they lose to the Buckeyes, how will that affect their psyche the remainder of the season? So yes, October could break Michigan’s season.

    ►Charboneau: This isn’t all that different from the gauntlet Michigan State ran through in 2019 when it spent October traveling to Ohio State and Wisconsin in back-to-back games before hosting Penn State. There were a couple bye weeks sprinkled in, but it was a brutal stretch, especially for a team that couldn’t put points on the board. This year’s run won’t be a whole lot easier, though throwing Rutgers in the middle of it doesn’t hurt. It begins at Michigan followed by a week off before MSU hosts Ohio State and Rutgers before heading to Iowa on Halloween. There’s no Penn State and Wisconsin in this stretch, but it is tough, nonetheless, for a team rebuilding under a first-year coach.

    3. What are the most compelling crossover games?

    ►Chengelis: Michigan hasn’t played for the Little Brown Jug in three years so it will be really interesting to see how the Wolverines play P.J. Fleck’s Gophers on the road in Week 2. It will be Michigan’s first road game after facing Purdue in the opener at home. Of course, playing Wisconsin is always compelling, but Minnesota will be a good test.

    ►Charboneau: Michigan State still gets Minnesota and Northwestern at home along with a trip to Iowa while adding an away game against Nebraska. Playing the Cornhuskers never seems to go well for the Spartans, but the most intriguing matchup comes in the opener against Minnesota, a team that won 11 games last season and likely will compete for the West Division title. The original schedule had a home date with Northwestern to kick off the season, a much more winnable game. Now, the Spartans will immediately jump into the fire.

    4. Does the schedule change the way you feel about their season?

    ►Chengelis: Not really because it has been hard to formulate an opinion because Michigan didn’t have a spring practice. No one saw the quarterbacks, Dylan McCaffrey and Joe Milton, and has a feel for that competition, and no one knows how Ed Warinner will reshape an offensive line that lost four starters. There are a lot of good pieces there, but without spring ball it’s been impossible to get an educated feel for how the Wolverines will be this fall.

    More: Division II and III cancel fall championships as college sports hang in balance

    ►Charboneau: The simple answer is, no. The addition of one game and shifting some home/away assignments doesn’t change the fact this season — whenever it is played — isn’t about who Michigan State is facing on a week-to-week basis. It was already going to be a rebuilding year before Mark Dantonio announced his retirement in early February and that hasn’t changed with the arrival of Mel Tucker. When Michigan State takes the field again, it will be more about what the Spartans look like than who they’re lined up against.

    5. Will they play?

    ►Chengelis: Seeing a schedule release for this altered 10-game season was fun and for a few minutes things felt almost “normal.” But nothing is normal these days, and the health and safety of the players is, quite rightly, the priority. Who doesn’t want a college football season this fall? Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren has from the start cautioned that a schedule doesn’t mean there will be a season. Everyone needs to remember that. And with that said, it’s hard for me to believe there will be a season and if it starts, that all 10 games will be played. There are just too many question marks and issues, some they’ve seen and many unforeseen.

    ►Charboneau: I think there will be a college football season, I just don’t think it will be played on the schedule the Big Ten has laid out. Every school in the Big Ten — and in Division I, for that matter — needs the revenue produced by football. Not having that would be devastating to most programs. However, all signs are pointing to it being nearly impossible to hold a traditional season in the fall. After all, how can MSU President Samuel Stanley urge students to stay home and take online courses but ask football players to stick around? He can’t. Which means, a football season seems far-fetched. A spring season brings all sorts of obstacles — potential neutral-site games, players leaving for the NFL Draft, etc. — but none are too much that the option would be not to play. It’ll be weird, but spring football will be better than no football.

