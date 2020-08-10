The Big Ten will cancel the football season on Tuesday, postponing until the spring, two sources told The Detroit News on Monday.

The sources requested anonymity because there has not been an official announcement. That announcement is expected Tuesday but could come as early as Monday.

This confirms an earlier report Monday by Dan Patrick on the “The Dan Patrick Show” that 12 of the 14 Big Ten presidents have voted against having a fall football season, including Michigan and Michigan State’s president. Iowa and Nebraska were the two that voted to play football, according to Patrick, citing a source

The Pac-12 reportedly will join the Big Ten in postponing football season until the spring.

Big Ten presidents and chancellors met Sunday night a day after a regularly scheduled meeting on Saturday when a source told The News that Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren preferred playing in the spring. The meeting Saturday came after the league that football teams could on practice helmets-only and not move to padded practices as scheduled.

Multiple reports Sunday night said the Big Ten, along with several conferences, planned to cancel their seasons this season. The Mid-American Conference on Saturday announced it is canceling its fall sports season.

Michigan president Mark Schlissel, an immunologist, expressed doubts about the fall season as early as May. He was on record at the time saying there would be not football season if students were not on campus, but students are returning.

“Any decision we make for this coming fall is likely going to be the case for the whole academic year,” Schlissel told CNBC in May. “What’s going to be different in January?”

