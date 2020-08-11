There will be no college football this fall in the Big Ten.

That became official on Tuesday when the conference’s presidents and chancellors voted to postpone the 2020 season because of concerns surrounding COVID-19. The Big Ten will explore playing a season in the spring.

The Big Ten last week released a 10-game conference-only football schedule. (Photo: Jeff Roberson, Associated Press)

“The mental and physical health and welfare of our student-athletes has been at the center of every decision we have made regarding the ability to proceed forward,” Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said in a statement. “As time progressed and after hours of discussion with our Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall."

The Big Ten became the first Power Five conference to opt out of playing in the fall after smaller conferences like the Mid-American Conference — home to Eastern Michigan, Central Michigan and Western Michigan — and the Mountain West already had made similar moves.

"For the second time in five months, the Big Ten Conference made the unfortunate but necessary decision to postpone an athletic season in order to protect the health and well-being of our student-athletes, staff, and community members," Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement. "As a result, all fall sport schedules have been postponed. This latest decision was reached after careful consideration and the grim knowledge that this pandemic continues to affect our country adversely. I am deeply saddened for our student-athletes and remain committed to our ongoing promise to provide them with a world-class education. We remain grateful to our global Michigan family for their unwavering support."

Added Michigan State president Samuel Stanley, "I know how disappointed the whole Spartan community is over the cancellation of fall sports. We have amazing student-athletes and fans at Michigan State University and this news is hard for many people. But safety remains our top priority, and we are still focused on creating a safe environment in which our university’s mission can continue. We are committed to ensuring our students have a successful academic year.

“We will continue to work with the Big Ten Conference as we look for opportunities for athletics to resume in the future. Collectively, we need to take the necessary precautions to protect ourselves and others and follow the guidance of our health and medical experts to protect the mental and physical health of our student-athletes."

Reports over the weekend had been indicating such a move was imminent and sources told The News that the Big Ten would, indeed, shut down for all fall sports, football included.

On Monday, however, it seemed there was a slight chance there some in the conference reconsidering. Coaches and players from around the Big Ten took to social media to urge administrators to do everything they could to save the season. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh penned an open letter laying out how the Wolverines have kept their players safe while Ohio State’s Ryan Day and Penn State’s James Franklin also posted their desire to play.

Nebraska coach Scott Frost even suggested the Cornhuskers would find some way to play this fall, even if that meant doing so without the Big Ten.

After Tuesday's announcement, Harbaugh continued to laud his program's efforts to play this fall.

"Our student-athletes and coaches want to compete," Harbaugh said in a statement. "They have committed, trained and prepared their entire lives for this opportunity, and I know how much they’re disappointed at this time. I share in their disappointment today.

"We have shown over the weeks since returning to campus that we could meet the challenge and provide our student-athletes the opportunity of a fall football season.

"Our football team, our coaching staff, our support staff in Schembechler Hall have all stepped up, followed every rule, and done everything in their power magnificently to give all the opportunity to compete. I am extremely proud, thankful and appreciative of our team and how they have conducted and represented our program and university."

Where the rest of the Power Five conferences stand is unclear. The Pac-12 followed the Big Ten's lead Tuesday, postponing all sports until Jan. 1, while reports have been circulating that the Big 12 is on the fence with the SEC and ACC moving forward, at least for now, with plans to play this fall.

What that means for student-athletes in the meantime is unclear, as well as what happens with sports that begin later in the fall and overlap two semesters, such as men's and women's basketball and ice hockey.

“Over the next few months, we will continue to support the academic and social development of our student-athletes, and to whatever extent is possible, also their athletic training, while continuing to place a priority on their physical and mental health," Michigan State athletic director Bill Beekman said. "This is a sad day in the history of Michigan State and Big Ten athletics, but we are resolute that we will continue to move forward and prepare for when we can safely return to competition.”

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau