'None of us wanted this': DI sports shutdown affects more than just football

The focus in these parts for weeks has been on the Big Ten football season and would it actually happen.

But plenty of other sports hinged on that decision, as well.

When Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren announced this week after a meeting with conference presidents that there would be no football season this fall because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, that was the first and biggest domino to topple. The decision actually was for all fall sports, which means men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball also were canceled.

“As difficult as it is for football and what that means for our Michigan community, we’ve got a bunch of other fall sports that are hurting after the announcement,” Michigan women’s soccer coach Jen Klein said.

Kevin Sullivan, who coaches cross country at Michigan, knew their competitive futures this fall were directly tied to whatever decision was made for football.

“When I saw the football schedule come out last week, I was like, ‘All right, cross country season is happening,’ and then all of a sudden you start hearing Sunday night the presidents might be pulling the plug and you just had that pit in your stomach of what was going to come,” said Sullivan, who said his team had no athletes test positive for COVID. “That was tough. It was definitely a roller-coaster of emotions in the last week, obviously for our athletes, but for us coaches, too, because we love what we do.”

All of the Division I fall sports in Michigan have been canceled or postponed, including in the Big Ten, Mid-American Conference and Horizon League.

All the teams went through COVID-19 testing and protocols as football has and adjustments were made for training and practices. Michigan and Michigan State volleyball teams have had the biggest restriction, however. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered no more than 10 people can be in an indoor space so for volleyball, which is played in a gym, both teams would have been prevented from playing home games.

“Us and Michigan State were greatly disadvantaged because we were the only schools in the conference that have that issue,” Michigan volleyball coach Mark Rosen said. "We’d be playing all road games and we wouldn’t be able to train full team.”

Rosen and his staff and the 17 players have had to get creative. They’ve been using two gyms and shifts of players have been moved in and out. They’ve also built two outdoor courts on the high jump pad in the outdoor track facility.

“When we bring our team together, we bring them together outside, which creates its own set of problems with the wind and the sun,” Rosen said. “It’s better than not having our team together, but it certainly wasn’t anything like being inside.”

Rosen said managing a season would have been incredibly challenging even beyond not being able to play home games. There were the issues of frequent testing and logistics concerns in terms of how they would safely travel to games while maintaining social distancing.

“It sucks, but our kids are handling it well because they had a feeling it was coming,” Rosen said. “None of us wanted this, including the people who had to make the decision. They didn’t want this. At the same time, I think it was the smartest decision, for sure.”

The coaches praised their athletes for their resilience and vigilance when it has come to social distancing and wearing masks.

“I give a lot of credit to our young women,” Klein said. “We’ve asked a lot of them. Being a Division 1 women’s soccer player, you’re asked to do a lot as far as your dedication and sacrifices you make to do this sport at an elite level, but this was on a completely different level and they stepped up.

“They’re taking their time to process the decision, and we’re giving them that time.”

This may be the biggest challenge these coaches have ever faced in terms of keeping their athletes motivated because there is no fall competition. Klein said she and her staff are re-framing this situation for the players, telling them that since their skill development time in the spring was cut short when on-campus activities were suspended in March, use this time now to improve. Sullivan said his team will have intra-squad competition “to give some meaning for what we’re training for.”

“I’m impressed with our kids,” Rosen said. “I’m impressed with how resilient they are, I’m impressed with how tough they are, I’m impressed with how they’re rolling with it. Our players are doing a great job of saying, ‘These are things that aren’t in my control so let’s focus on what we can control.’ We talked a lot about we want to get better every day, and prepare to win a Big Ten championship, a national championship. We don’t know when that championship is going to come, could be spring, could be next fall, but why not take every day to prepare for it. They seem to be taking the approach, ‘Hey, let’s just get better.’”

