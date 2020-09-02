'Free the Big Ten': Ravens head coach John Harbaugh wants conference to play football

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh wants to see the Big Ten play football this fall, telling reporters on Wednesday, “Free the Big Ten.”

Harbaugh, whose brother, Jim, is entering is sixth season coaching Michigan, cited the Wolverines’ latest COVID-19 testing data and told reporters on a Zoom call Wednesday the Big Ten should play. Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren announced the postponement of the season Aug. 11, as did the Pac-12, because of lingering health and safety concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Three Power 5 conferences, including the SEC, continue to prepare for the upcoming season.

Michigan was originally set to open the 12-game regular season at Washington on Saturday, and then, in a revised Big Ten-only 10-game schedule, would have played Purdue at Michigan Stadium on Saturday. Warren announced the postponement less than a week after releasing the composite schedule.

“Free the Big Ten,” John Harbaugh told reporters Wednesday on a Zoom call. “Free the Big Ten, let’s go. Let’s go play some football. Let’s get Michigan and Ohio State and all those great teams playing some football out there.”

Harbaugh then cited Michigan football’s latest COVID-19 testing data. Since the football team returned to campus in June for voluntary workouts and then, later, preseason camp, the players have been regularly tested and abide by strict protocols, including wearing masks and social distancing.

Sean Magee, UM associate athletic director for football, on Twitter last Saturday, wrote that during August, 822 COVID-19 tests were administered to Michigan football players and there were “ZERO positive results,” he wrote.

Jim Harbaugh later tweeted Magee’s post and added, “Stay Positive! Test Negative! Play Football!”

“Michigan had zero positive tests in August,” John Harbaugh said. “They’re doing a great job with their protocols, and those guys want to play, and for anybody who wants to opt out, they can. Their families should have that choice just like the (Southeastern) Conference gave the players and the families in the (Southeastern) Conference that choice and most of them, as you know, decided to play as a family. I think the Big Ten players and families should have that same choice.

“I’m on record. There you go. You got it. Free the Big Ten.”

