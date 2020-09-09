Gov. Whitmer: I agreed with Big Ten's decision, but had nothing to do with it

Pushing back at President Donald Trump's Twitter assertion that several governors were holding up the Big Ten's return to competition, Gov. Gretchn Whitmer on Wednesday morning said the decision was the Big Ten's alone.

"I love football," Whitmer said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

"And we can play football again."

But asked by Willie Geist whether she agreed with the Big Ten's decision to postpone fall sports, Whitmer said she did.

Last week, Trump jumped into the Big Ten fray and in doing so made it a wedge issue ahead of this November's president election, given the Big Ten's footprint includes several swing states, including possibly Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Ohio, Iowa and Pennsylvania.

Trump had a conversation with Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren last week, and afterward said the Big Ten was closing to reinstating the season. Warren, while confirming the conversation, said nothing of a plan to play again soon.

Then, this week, Trump said the Big Ten could return soon but without the five teams from Michigan, Illinois and Maryland, because those governors "ridiculous lack of interest or political support."

The Big Ten, in postponing fall sports in early August, said it was doing so for the health and safety of the student athletes, despite the possible loss of $100 million in revenue for each school's athletic department. In court papers recently, the Big Ten got more specific, citing its medical panels, including the expertise of Drs. Mark Schlissel and Samuel L. Stanley, the presidents at Michigan and Michigan State, respectively.

The Big Ten said its presidents voted 11-3 to postpone fall sports, with Ohio State, Nebraska and Iowa the holdouts. Two presidents, however, have said publicly that no traditional vote was ever taken, and rather that the group reached a consensus. The athletic directors had no say in fall sports' fate.

It's one of two Power Five conferences to postpone the football season, along with the Pac-12. The SEC, ACC and Big 12 plan to play, for now.

Michigan will have football this fall, however, with the Lions set to open their season, albeit with no fans, Sunday against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. Also, high-school football will start this month, after Whitmer eased back on her executive orders, allowing — though discouraging — participation in contact sports.

In talking about the Big Ten on "Morning Joe," Whitmer mentioned how she's a Michigan State alum, has a kid at Michigan, and how she once wanted to be a sportscaster, before shifting to a career in politics.

