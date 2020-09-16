Big Ten calls an audible, will play fall football; athletes who test positive must sit 21 days

The Big Ten is back.

The conference, the first of the Power Five to postpone fall sports, reversed course Wednesday when its presidents and chancellors voted unanimously to reinstate the football season, the conference announced. All football players will undergo daily testing, starting Sept. 30.

The football season will begin the weekend of Oct. 23-24, and will feature an eight-game conference-only schedule. An Oct. 17 start date had previously been on the table. That format, assuming there are no mass COVID-19 postponements, should make the Big Ten eligible for the College Football Playoff. There was no word from the conference on fans; that is expected to be an individual decision for each school, based on each state's laws.

The conference's 14 presidents and chancellors met for several hours Sunday, digesting detailed medical data presented by the conference's team of experts.

"Earlier I expressed my concern, shared by my fellow Big Ten presidents and chancellors, that we just didn’t know enough about the health and safety concerns unique to intercollegiate athletics to move forward with practices and competition," Michigan president Mark Schlissel said in a statement.

"As has been so true during this pandemic, we continue to learn more every day and we have adjusted our approach based on the new information that was developed.

"To our millions of fans worldwide, I again thank you for your understanding and your patience. Your support of our teams and our student-athletes is inspiring. Go Blue!"

According to the Big Ten, each school will have a chief infection officer who will collect and report the COVID-19 data.

Teams with 0 to 2% positive rate can continue to practice; teams will 2 to 5% positive rate can proceed with caution while altering practice and meeting schedules; and teams with more than a 5% positive rate must immediately halt practice and competition for at least seven days.

If the positive rate is more than 7.5% for the general student population, the team must shut down.

All athletes who test positive also will undergo heart screenings, and must receive clearance from a cardiologist before returning to competition. An athlete who tests positive will sit out a minimum of 21 days.

“From the onset of the pandemic, our highest priority has been the health and the safety of our students. The new medical protocols and standards put into place by the Big Ten Return To Competition Task Force were pivotal in the decision to move forward with sports in the conference,” said Morton Schapiro, Northwestern president and chair of the Big Ten Council of Presidents/Chancellors. “We appreciate the conference’s dedication to developing the necessary safety procedures for our students and the communities that embrace them.”

Previously, the Big Ten, which had scrapped the season Aug. 11, said its presidents and chancellors had voted 11-3 to postpone the season amid the COVID-19 pandemic — though at least three presidents called it more a consensus than a traditional vote.

Since the announcement on Aug. 11, the Big Ten and commissioner Kevin Warren have been bombarded with letters from parents, petitions from players, protests and even tweets from President Trump, urging presidents and chancellors to reconsider. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and Ohio State coach Ryan Day have been on the same team, for once, publicly calling into question the conference's initial decision.

Last week, attorneys generals from Ohio and Nebraska raised the possibility of legal action if the Big Ten didn't reconsider. Ohio State, Nebraska and Iowa were the three schools that were in the minority, wanting to play, ahead of the previous announcement. Many Big Ten schools, including Michigan and Ohio State, have said they stood to lose $100 million or more in revenues if there was no football season. Michigan State put its estimated losses at around $85 million. Combined, Michigan and Michigan State still would lose tens of millions in ticket revenue if there are no fans.

Still, Michigan president Schlissel and Michigan State president Samuel L. Stanley, both doctors, were on the side of postponing fall sports during the initial go-around.

The Big Ten's prior decision also was criticized because it came just days after the conference released its new, 10-game, conference-only schedule for 2020.

Warren had consistently said the league would be willing to adapt to new scientific data. The emergence of rapid, reliable testing was a significant boon for the restart. The White House, in a phone call between Trump and Warren, offered to help supply rapid tests to the Big Ten schools.

"It is my great honor to have helped!!!" Trump tweeted Wednesdya morning.St

ill, Wednesday's announcement — which was teased Tuesday when Nebraska president Ted Carter was caught on a hot mic saying an announcement was imminent — comes as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be a major concern on many campuses.

On Saturday, Ingham County health officials strongly recommended all Michigan State students quarantine for two weeks amid a major outbreak. Late last week, Wisconsin shut down football and hockey workouts for two weeks, and went to remote learning for at least two weeks. Iowa just recently restarted practice after a two-week shutdown. Previously, Michigan State, Maryland, Indiana, Ohio State and Rutgers have had shutdowns, and Michigan has, too, for sports other than football.

The college football season got going in earnest this weekend, with the ACC and Big 12 kicking off their seasons. The SEC will start later this month. The Pac-12 remains shut down. Already, more than a dozaen games have been postponed because of COVID-19, including the rivalry between Virginia and Virginia Tech set for next Saturday.

“Everyone associated with the Big Ten should be very proud of the groundbreaking steps that are now being taken to better protect the health and safety of the student-athletes and surrounding communities,” said Dr. Jim Borchers, head team physician for Ohio State, and co-chair of the conference's Return to Competition Task Force medical subcommittee.

“The data we are going to collect from testing and the cardiac registry will provide major contributions for all 14 Big Ten institutions as they study COVID-19 and attempt to mitigate the spread of the disease among wider communities.”

Wednesday's decision only brings back football. News on men's and women's cross country, field hockey, men's and women's soccer and women's volleyball will be announced shortly, the conference said.

