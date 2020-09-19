Michigan to host Michigan State on Halloween; travels to Ohio State Dec. 12
Michigan will host Michigan State on Halloween in Week 2 of the Big Ten football schedule, which was released Saturday on the Big Ten Network.
UM travels to Minnesota to take on the Gophers on Saturday, Oct. 24, to open the season while MSU hosts Rutgers that same day.
The Wolverines wrap up the regular season against the rival Buckeyes on Dec. 12 while the Spartravel to State College, Pa., to face the Nittany Lions the same day.
The season will feature an eight-game conference-only format played without byes. There will also be a bonus ninth game, pitting the same seeds from both divisions against each other aligning the with the weekend of the Big Ten's Dec. 19 championship game.
Michigan
Oct. 24: at Minnesota
Oct. 31: vs. Michigan State
Nov. 7: at Indiana
Nov. 14: vs. Wisconsin
Nov. 21: at Rutgers
Nov. 28: vs. Penn State
Dec. 5: vs. Maryland
Dec. 12: at Ohio State
Michigan State
Oct. 24: vs. Rutgers
Oct. 31: at Michigan
Nov. 7: at Iowa
Nov. 14: vs. Indiana
Nov. 21: at Maryland
Nov. 28: vs. Northwestern
Dec. 5: vs. Ohio State
Dec. 12: at Penn State