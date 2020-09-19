Michigan to host Michigan State on Halloween; travels to Ohio State Dec. 12

The Detroit News

Michigan will host Michigan State on Halloween in Week 2 of the Big Ten football schedule, which was released Saturday on the Big Ten Network.

UM travels to Minnesota to take on the Gophers on Saturday, Oct. 24, to open the season while MSU hosts Rutgers that same day.

The Wolverines wrap up the regular season against the rival Buckeyes on Dec. 12 while the Spartravel to State College, Pa., to face the Nittany Lions the same day.

The season will feature an eight-game conference-only format played without byes. There will also be a bonus ninth game, pitting the same seeds from both divisions against each other aligning the with the weekend of the Big Ten's Dec. 19 championship game.

Michigan

Oct. 24: at Minnesota

Oct. 31: vs. Michigan State

Nov. 7: at Indiana

Nov. 14: vs. Wisconsin

Nov. 21: at Rutgers

Nov. 28: vs. Penn State

Dec. 5: vs. Maryland

Dec. 12: at Ohio State

Michigan State

Oct. 24: vs. Rutgers

Oct. 31: at Michigan

Nov. 7: at Iowa

Nov. 14: vs. Indiana

Nov. 21: at Maryland

Nov. 28: vs. Northwestern

Dec. 5: vs. Ohio State

Dec. 12: at Penn State