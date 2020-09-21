New over-under win totals: Michigan 6.5, Michigan State 3.5

The Detroit News

Oddmakers have come up with new over-under win totals for Big Ten football teams following Saturday’s release of the nine-game conference schedule.

Big Ten teams will play eight regular-season games leading up to the Dec. 19 conference championship game on Dec. 19. On that same weekend the teams not participating in the title game will play a divisional crossover.

Michigan’s over-under total is 6.5 and Michigan State’s is 3.5, according to SportsBetting.ag.

Both the Spartans and Wolverines will be breaking in new quarterbacks this season, with Joe Milton the presumed starter for Michigan. At MSU, Rocky Lombardi has the most experience but he is expected to be pushed by Payton Thorne and Theo Day.

Here are the over-under totals by SportsBetting.ag:

Ohio State: 8.5

Penn State: 7.5

Wisconsin: 7

Michigan: 6.5

Minnesota: 6.5

Indiana: 5.5

Iowa: 5

Nebraska: 5

Northwestern: 4

Illinois: 3.5

Michigan State: 3.5

Purdue: 3.5

Maryland: 2.5

Rutgers: 1.5