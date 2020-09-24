Joe Milton's Heisman odds and other interesting Big Ten prop bets

The Detroit News

Oddsmakers at SportsBettingDime.com have come up with some interesting prop bets for this unusual eight-game Big Ten regular season.

For Michigan, the over-under rushing yards total for Zach Charbonnet is 625.5, passing yards for Joe Milton is 1,899.5 and receiving yards for Ronnie Bell is 535.5.

For Michigan State the numbers are 599.5 yards for Elijah Collins rushing, 945.5 yards for Rocky Lombardi passing and 415.5 yards for Jalen Nailor receiving.

Those stats are for the first eight games, not including the Big Ten championship or the divisional crossover games.

Joe Milton is tied for fourth among Big Ten Heisman Trophy odds at 110-1, a list topped by Ohio State QB Justin Fields at 15-2. Minnesota QB Tanner Morgan is second at 62-1 and Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez is third at 95-1. Like Milton, Penn State QB Sean Clifford has 110-1 odds.

Here are odds by SportsBettingDime.com to win the Big Ten championship and the national championship:

BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIP

Ohio State: 20-29

Wisconsin: 83-10

Penn State: 43-4

Michigan: 49-4

Minnesota: 28-1

Iowa: 75-2

Northwestern: 87-2

Nebraska: 87-2

Indiana: 75-1

Michigan State: 130-1

Purdue: 146-1

Illinois: 480-1

Maryland: 500-1

Rutgers: 1500-1

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Ohio State: 7-2

Penn State: 35-1

Wisconsin: 52-1

Michigan: 59-1

Minnesota: 145-1

Field 110-1