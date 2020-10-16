Michigan DE Kwity Paye named to Big Ten preseason honorees list

The Detroit News

Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye is among the Big Ten preseason honorees announced Friday in advance of the nine-game season that begins next weekend.

A media panel selected the 10-member preseason list with five representatives each from the East and West Divisions.

Ohio State has three representatives in the East Division with quarterback Justin Fields, guard Wyatt Davis, a returning consensus All-American, and cornerback Shaun Wade. Penn State right end Pat Freiermuth and Paye also were voted into the group.

Minnesota, which opens the season against Michigan at home on Oct. 24, leads the West division two honorees, wide receiver Rashod Bateman and quarterback Tanner Morgan. Also making the list, Northwestern linebacker Paddy Fisher, Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore and Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn.

Fields was the Big Ten’s Quarterback and Offensive Player of the Year last season and Bateman was Receiver of the Year. Fields and Bateman were also 2019 first-team All-Big Ten selections, joining second-team selections Paye, Davis and Freiermuth, as well as third-team honorees Fisher and Wade.

The full list of Big Ten football preseason honorees is as follows:





East Division

►Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan

►Wyatt Davis, OG, Ohio State

►Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

►Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State

►Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State





West Division

►Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

►Tanner Morgan, QB, Minnesota

►Paddy Fisher, LB, Northwestern

►Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

►Jack Sanborn, LB, WIS