Michigan vs. Michigan State game will start at noon on FOX

The Michigan vs. Michigan State rivalry game on Oct. 31 will begin at noon and will be televised by FOX, it was announced Monday.

The game will be at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor and fans are not permitted.

It will be the second game of the abbreviated nine-game season for both teams, as MSU opens at home this Saturday against Rutgers (noon, BTN) and UM travels to Minnesota for its opening game (7:30 p.m., ABC).

This will be the second straight season the Michigan-Michigan State game will be played at Michigan Stadium. Originally, the contest was to be played in East Lansing, but in the adjustments to the schedule made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was shifted to Ann Arbor. This will enable both teams to have a marquee Big Ten East matchup on the home schedule each season. Previously, Michigan and Michigan State would play the in-state rivalry game and Ohio State at home one season, and go on the road the next year for both.

Michigan beat MSU last year, 44-10, at Michigan Stadium. The Wolverines have won the last two meetings and three of the last four. Before that, Michigan State had won seven of eight against Michigan (2008-15).

►Come back to detroitnews.com all this week for special season preview coverage of Michigan and Michigan State.

More coverage

Angelique S. Chengelis' Big Ten East breakdown

Matt Charboneau's Big Ten West breakdown

Challenge Detroit News columnist Bob Wojnowski in Wojo's Picks contest

'Surging' Donovan Jeter working toward larger role on Michigan defensive line

Mike Tressel: Foundation in place to build another 'great' defense at Michigan State