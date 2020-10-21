SUBSCRIBE NOW
BIG TEN

College Football Virtual TV Show: Michigan State-Rutgers, Michigan-Minnesota

The Detroit News
The College Football Show is back but online with Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo, Angelique Chengelis and Matt Charboneau breaking down the Big Ten season openers for the Wolverines and Spartans.

Here are some of the highlights from Week 1 of the Big Ten season:

Mel Tucker will make his Michigan State coaching debut on Saturday against Rutgers.

2:30: Big Ten football and COVID-19 

5:45: Mel Tucker on the team's depth chart

6:30: Matt on MSU's offense/defense

13:25: MSU-Rutgers predictions

17:30: Jim Harbaugh on quarterback Joe Milton

18:20: Angelique on UM's offense/defense

26:31: UM-Minnesota predictions

