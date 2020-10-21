College Football Virtual TV Show: Michigan State-Rutgers, Michigan-Minnesota

The Detroit News

The College Football Show is back but online with Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo, Angelique Chengelis and Matt Charboneau breaking down the Big Ten season openers for the Wolverines and Spartans.

Here are some of the highlights from Week 1 of the Big Ten season:

►2:30: Big Ten football and COVID-19

►5:45: Mel Tucker on the team's depth chart

►6:30: Matt on MSU's offense/defense

►13:25: MSU-Rutgers predictions

►17:30: Jim Harbaugh on quarterback Joe Milton

►18:20: Angelique on UM's offense/defense

►26:31: UM-Minnesota predictions