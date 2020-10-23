UM athletics announces 26 positive tests over last week; MSU has one

The Detroit News

The University of Michigan had 25 student-athletes and one staff member test positive for COVID-19 over the past week, the largest number released since regular testing began this summer.

The testing period was Oct. 17 through Friday. The 25 athletes represents 21% of all of Michigan's 118 positive tests. Total, 13 staff members have tested positive.

The results come the same week the Washtenaw County health department ordered all Michigan students into a stay-home order, for two weeks. Athletes were exempt from that ruling.

Michigan plays at Minnesota in the Big Ten football opener Saturday night.

At Michigan State, just one athlete and no staff members tested positive during the most recent testing period, which was Oct. 15 through Thursday. Since testing began in June, Michigan State has had 144 athletes test positive, and eight staff members.

Michigan State opens the football season Saturday at home against Rutgers.

Test results released are for all sports.