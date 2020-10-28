SUBSCRIBE NOW
As low as $49 for one year. Save 59%.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
As low as $49 for one year. Save 59%.
BIG TEN

College Football Show: MSU in heap of trouble in UM showdown

The Detroit News
View Comments

Michigan State faces an uphill battle as 24 1/2-point underdogs in Saturday's in-state rivalry against Michigan at the Big House in Ann Arbor on Saturday.

Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo, Angelique Chengelis and Matt Charboneau don't give the Spartans much of a chance in Mel Tucker's coaching debut against the Wolverines.

Here's their predictions for Saturday's showdown at Michigan Stadium:

►Wojo: Michigan 42, Michigan State 13

►Niyo: Michigan 38, Michigan State 10

►Chengelis: Michigan 35, Michigan State 20

►Charboneau: Michigan 38, Michigan State 10

The Michigan State Spartans arrive at Spartan Stadium for the first game of the season.

Here's the highlights of this week's The Detroit News' College Football Show:

►:40: Wolverines in mid-season form 

►3:20: Rocky Lombardi on seven turnovers vs. Rutgers

►5:30: MSU's inability to run the ball

►8:20: Fielding H. Yost's point-a-minute offense

►10:10: Elijah Collins' slow start

►12:20: Ed Warriner on the COVID era

►15:30: Spartans with eight new starters on defense

►18:10: Predictions

View Comments