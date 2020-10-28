College Football Show: MSU in heap of trouble in UM showdown
Michigan State faces an uphill battle as 24 1/2-point underdogs in Saturday's in-state rivalry against Michigan at the Big House in Ann Arbor on Saturday.
Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo, Angelique Chengelis and Matt Charboneau don't give the Spartans much of a chance in Mel Tucker's coaching debut against the Wolverines.
Here's their predictions for Saturday's showdown at Michigan Stadium:
►Wojo: Michigan 42, Michigan State 13
►Niyo: Michigan 38, Michigan State 10
►Chengelis: Michigan 35, Michigan State 20
►Charboneau: Michigan 38, Michigan State 10
Here's the highlights of this week's The Detroit News' College Football Show:
►:40: Wolverines in mid-season form
►3:20: Rocky Lombardi on seven turnovers vs. Rutgers
►5:30: MSU's inability to run the ball
►8:20: Fielding H. Yost's point-a-minute offense
►10:10: Elijah Collins' slow start
►12:20: Ed Warriner on the COVID era
►15:30: Spartans with eight new starters on defense
►18:10: Predictions