College Football Show: MSU in heap of trouble in UM showdown

The Detroit News

Michigan State faces an uphill battle as 24 1/2-point underdogs in Saturday's in-state rivalry against Michigan at the Big House in Ann Arbor on Saturday.

Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo, Angelique Chengelis and Matt Charboneau don't give the Spartans much of a chance in Mel Tucker's coaching debut against the Wolverines.

Here's their predictions for Saturday's showdown at Michigan Stadium:

►Wojo: Michigan 42, Michigan State 13

►Niyo: Michigan 38, Michigan State 10

►Chengelis: Michigan 35, Michigan State 20

►Charboneau: Michigan 38, Michigan State 10

Here's the highlights of this week's The Detroit News' College Football Show:

►:40: Wolverines in mid-season form

►3:20: Rocky Lombardi on seven turnovers vs. Rutgers

►5:30: MSU's inability to run the ball

►8:20: Fielding H. Yost's point-a-minute offense

►10:10: Elijah Collins' slow start

►12:20: Ed Warriner on the COVID era

►15:30: Spartans with eight new starters on defense

►18:10: Predictions