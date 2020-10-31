Live updates: Michigan vs. Michigan State
Nolan Bianchi
The Detroit News
Michigan and Michigan State meet again on the football field on Saturday in Ann Arbor. You can follow the action here with live updates throughout the game by Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News.
Michigan vs. Michigan State
Kickoff: Noon Saturday, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor
TV / radio: Fox / WWJ 950-AM, WJR 760-AM
Records: Michigan 1-0, Michigan State 0-1
Line: Michigan by 25
