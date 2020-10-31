Live updates: Michigan vs. Michigan State

Michigan and Michigan State meet again on the football field on Saturday in Ann Arbor. You can follow the action here with live updates throughout the game by Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News.

Michigan vs. Michigan State

Kickoff: Noon Saturday, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor

TV / radio: Fox / WWJ 950-AM, WJR 760-AM

Records: Michigan 1-0, Michigan State 0-1

Line: Michigan by 25

More coverage

'Magnitude' of Michigan vs. MSU game unlikely to rattle Joe Milton, Rocky Lombardi

Spoiler alert: Five things Michigan State needs to do to upset Michigan

Michigan vs. Michigan State: Who has the edge

Gut reactions: Former Wolverines, Spartans toss the insults ahead of big game

Wojo's Pigskin Picks: This Michigan-MSU clash could be truly frightful

Detroit News predictions: Michigan vs. Michigan State