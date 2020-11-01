Michigan still ranked in both polls despite loss to Michigan State

Detroit News staff and wires

Michigan lost to Michigan State on Saturday, 27-24, but stayed in the top 25 of the two major college football polls on Sunday.

Michigan dropped to No. 23 from No. 13 in the Associated Press poll, and to No. 25 from No. 14 in the Amway coaches' poll.

The top five remained unchanged in both polls: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Notre Dame, 5. Georgia.

Clemson remained No. 1 in the AP poll but not by much. Trevor Lawrence’s absence because of COVID-19 and the Tigers’ narrow win over Boston College created a divide among the 62 writers and broadcasters on the voting panel.

Clemson received 33 first-place votes – 19 fewer than last week – and has only a two-point lead over No. 2 Alabama heading into a huge ACC matchup at fourth-ranked Notre Dame this week.

Alabama, which handed Mike Leach his first shutout as a head coach with a 41-0 victory over Mississippi State, got the other 29 first-place votes.

Lawrence was ruled out of the game against Boston College after testing positive for COVID-19, and coach Dabo Swinney announced that his Heisman Trophy front-runner wouldn’t play against Notre Dame either.

AP poll notables

►Liberty, which was idle Saturday, beat out Northwestern for the No. 25 spot. Hugh Freeze’s Flames are 6-0 against mostly light competition. Their biggest test so far comes this week at Virginia Tech.

►Penn State dropped out after building the fourth-longest active streak in the Top 25 behind Alabama (205), Ohio State (138) and Clemson (94).

►Cincinnati, at No. 6, has its highest ranking since it finished the 2009 regular season No. 4.

►No. 9 BYU is in the top 10 for the first time since it was No. 7 on Sept. 13, 2009.

►No. 13 Indiana has its best ranking since it was as high as No. 11 in 1987.

AP poll

1. Clemson, 7-0 record, 1515 points (last week: 1)

2. Alabama, 6-0, 1513 (2)

3. Ohio State, 2-0, 1430 (3)

4. Notre Dame, 6-0, 1351 (4)

5. Georgia, 4-1, 1289 (5)

6. Cincinnati, 5-0, 1199 (7)

7. Texas A&M, 4-1, 1156 (8)

8. Florida, 3-1, 1066 (10)

9. BYU, 7-0, 1014 (11)

10. Wisconsin, 1-0, 985 (9)

11. Miami, 5-1, 946 (12)

12. Oregon, 0-0, 831 (14)

13. Indiana, 2-0, 765 (17)

14. Oklahoma State, 4-1, 760 (6)

15. Coastal Carolina, 6-0, 527 (20)

16. Marshall, 5-0, 523 (19)

17. Iowa State, 4-2, 427 (23)

18. SMU, 6-1, 420 (22)

19. Oklahoma, 4-2, 405 (24)

20. Southern Cal, 0-0, 354 (21)

21. Boise State, 2-0, 336 (25)

22. Texas, 4-2, 190 (NR)

23. Michigan, 1-1, 151 (13)

24. Auburn, 4-2, 144 (NR)

25. Liberty, 6-0, 118 (NR)

►First-place votes: Clemson 33, Alabama 29.

►Others receiving votes: Northwestern 106, Louisiana-Lafayette 101, North Carolina 92, Penn State 87, Tulsa 73, Army 57, Kansas State 51, West Virginia 44, Utah 44, Washington 21, Purdue 15, Virginia Tech 11, San Diego State 8, Arizona State 7, Appalachian State 6, Wake Forest 5, Michigan State 4, California 3.