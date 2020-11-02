Michigan goes under the lights again for Wisconsin; MSU vs. Indiana starts at noon

The Detroit News

Michigan will have its second night game of the shortened season against Wisconsin on Nov. 14 at Michigan Stadium.

The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on ABC, it was announced Monday.

The Wolverines opened the season in primetime at Minnesota on Oct. 24, followed by back-to-back noon games. Michigan plays at Indiana at noon on Saturday and returns home to face Wisconsin.

Michigan State's game on Nov. 14 at home against Indiana will start at noon and will be televised by ABC or ESPN2.

