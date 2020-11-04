SUBSCRIBE NOW
BIG TEN

Detroit News College Football Show: Michigan State-Iowa, Michigan-Indiana

The Detroit News
Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo, Angelique Chengelis and Matt Charboneau preview the MSU-Iowa and UM-Indiana games on this week's College Football Show.

Here are highlights from The Detroit News' show:

Michigan State running back Jordon Simmons is tackled in the first quarter against Michigan.

1:45: Wojo, Niyo on MSU's 27-24 win over UM

3:30: Spartans RB Connor Heyward on team's "24-hour rule"

8:00: Emergence of MSU QB Rocky Lombardi

10:30: Spartans' underrated defense

13:00: MSU-Iowa predictions

15:30: Chengelis on UM's loss

17:40: Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh on offensive line

20:10: Don Brown's flawed game plan

23:20: Joe Milton leading rusher vs. Michigan State

26:40: UM-Indiana pred

