Detroit News College Football Show: Michigan State-Iowa, Michigan-Indiana

The Detroit News

Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo, Angelique Chengelis and Matt Charboneau preview the MSU-Iowa and UM-Indiana games on this week's College Football Show.

Here are highlights from The Detroit News' show:

►1:45: Wojo, Niyo on MSU's 27-24 win over UM

►3:30: Spartans RB Connor Heyward on team's "24-hour rule"

►8:00: Emergence of MSU QB Rocky Lombardi

►10:30: Spartans' underrated defense

►13:00: MSU-Iowa predictions

►15:30: Chengelis on UM's loss

►17:40: Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh on offensive line

►20:10: Don Brown's flawed game plan

►23:20: Joe Milton leading rusher vs. Michigan State

►26:40: UM-Indiana pred