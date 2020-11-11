Detroit News College Football Show: UM-Wisconsin, MSU-Indiana

The Detroit News

Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo, Angelique S. Chengelis and Matt Charboneau preview the Michigan State vs. Indiana and Michigan vs. Wisconsin games on this week's College Football Show.

Here are highlights from The Detroit News' show:

►1:40: UM, MSU underdogs at home

►4:40: Coach Jim Harbaugh on NFL rumors

►8:40: Athletic director Warde Manuel

►12:10: UM-Wisconsin predictions

►16:30: Mel Tucker on Indiana QB Michael Penix Jr.

►20:50: Antjuan Simmons key to defense

►25:20: MSU-Indiana predictions