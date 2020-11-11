SUBSCRIBE NOW
Detroit News College Football Show: UM-Wisconsin, MSU-Indiana

Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo, Angelique S. Chengelis and Matt Charboneau preview the Michigan State vs. Indiana and Michigan vs. Wisconsin games on this week's College Football Show.

Here are highlights from The Detroit News' show:

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh keeps an eye on his team during warmups.

1:40: UM, MSU underdogs at home

4:40: Coach Jim Harbaugh on NFL rumors

8:40: Athletic director Warde Manuel

12:10: UM-Wisconsin predictions

16:30: Mel Tucker on Indiana QB Michael Penix Jr.

20:50: Antjuan Simmons key to defense

25:20: MSU-Indiana predictions

