Michigan's Naz Hillmon is Big Ten Preseason Co-Player of the Year

Michigan junior Naz Hillmon was named the Big Ten Preseason Co-Player of the Year by the coaches, while being named preseason All-Big Ten by both the coaches (unanimous) and media.

Hillmon is the first Michigan women's basketball player named conference Player of the Year in the preseason.

The Wolverines, ranked No. 25 nationally, were picked to finish third in the conference by the coaches and fourth by the media after going 21-11 and reaching the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament last season.

Michigan State guard Nia Clouden was also named preseason All-Big Ten by coaches and media.

Hillmon last season ranked in the top five in the Big Ten in scoring (17.4 points), rebounding (8.7 rebounds) and field-goal percentage (.567). She led the league and ranked 13th nationally in offensive rebounds per game at 4.3.

The Cleveland-native started all 32 games, scoring in double figures 28 times with 11 double-doubles. She topped the 20-point mark 14 times, highlighted by a 30-point, 10-rebound performance against No. 18 Iowa in February. She was unanimously named to the All-Big Ten first team by both the coaches and media, while earning WBCA All-America honorable mention.

Michigan returns three double-figure scorers from last season in Hillmon, Amy Dilk (11.6 points) and Akienreh Johnson (10.3 points), and has added transfer Leigha Brown (14.4 points) to the lineup.

The Wolverines have not yet released a revised schedule while the Big Ten continues to work on a schedule format during the COVID-19 pandemic after the NCAA approved moving the first game to Nov. 25. Programs across the country started practice on Oct. 14.

Coaches

PRESEASON RANKINGS

1. Indiana

2. Maryland

3. Michigan

4. Northwestern

5. Ohio State

ALL-BIG TEN TEAM

Grace Berger, Jr., G, Indiana

Ali Patberg, Sr., G, Indiana

Monika Czinano, Jr., F/C, Iowa

Ashley Owusu, So., G, Maryland

Naz Hillmon, Jr., F, Michigan

Nia Clouden, Jr., G, Michigan State

Veronica Burton, Jr., G, Northwestern

Lindsey Pulliam, Sr., G, Northwestern

Dorka Juhasz, Jr., F, Ohio State

Arella Guirantes, Sr., G, Rutgers

Media

PRESEASON RANKINGS

1. Indiana

2. Northwestern

3. Maryland

4. Michigan

5. Ohio State

ALL-BIG TEN TEAM

Grace Berger, Jr., G, Indiana

Ali Patberg, Sr., G, Indiana

Monika Czinano, Jr., F/C, Iowa

Ashley Owusu, So., G, Maryland

Naz Hillmon, Jr., F, Michigan

Nia Clouden, Jr., G, Michigan State

Veronica Burton, Jr., G, Northwestern

Lindsey Pulliam, Sr., G, Northwestern

Dorka Juhasz, Jr., F, Ohio State

Arella Guirantes, Sr., G, Rutgers