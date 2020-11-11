Michigan's Naz Hillmon is Big Ten Preseason Co-Player of the Year
Michigan junior Naz Hillmon was named the Big Ten Preseason Co-Player of the Year by the coaches, while being named preseason All-Big Ten by both the coaches (unanimous) and media.
Hillmon is the first Michigan women's basketball player named conference Player of the Year in the preseason.
The Wolverines, ranked No. 25 nationally, were picked to finish third in the conference by the coaches and fourth by the media after going 21-11 and reaching the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament last season.
Michigan State guard Nia Clouden was also named preseason All-Big Ten by coaches and media.
Hillmon last season ranked in the top five in the Big Ten in scoring (17.4 points), rebounding (8.7 rebounds) and field-goal percentage (.567). She led the league and ranked 13th nationally in offensive rebounds per game at 4.3.
The Cleveland-native started all 32 games, scoring in double figures 28 times with 11 double-doubles. She topped the 20-point mark 14 times, highlighted by a 30-point, 10-rebound performance against No. 18 Iowa in February. She was unanimously named to the All-Big Ten first team by both the coaches and media, while earning WBCA All-America honorable mention.
Michigan returns three double-figure scorers from last season in Hillmon, Amy Dilk (11.6 points) and Akienreh Johnson (10.3 points), and has added transfer Leigha Brown (14.4 points) to the lineup.
The Wolverines have not yet released a revised schedule while the Big Ten continues to work on a schedule format during the COVID-19 pandemic after the NCAA approved moving the first game to Nov. 25. Programs across the country started practice on Oct. 14.
Coaches
PRESEASON RANKINGS
1. Indiana
2. Maryland
3. Michigan
4. Northwestern
5. Ohio State
ALL-BIG TEN TEAM
Grace Berger, Jr., G, Indiana
Ali Patberg, Sr., G, Indiana
Monika Czinano, Jr., F/C, Iowa
Ashley Owusu, So., G, Maryland
Naz Hillmon, Jr., F, Michigan
Nia Clouden, Jr., G, Michigan State
Veronica Burton, Jr., G, Northwestern
Lindsey Pulliam, Sr., G, Northwestern
Dorka Juhasz, Jr., F, Ohio State
Arella Guirantes, Sr., G, Rutgers
Media
PRESEASON RANKINGS
1. Indiana
2. Northwestern
3. Maryland
4. Michigan
5. Ohio State
ALL-BIG TEN TEAM
Grace Berger, Jr., G, Indiana
Ali Patberg, Sr., G, Indiana
Monika Czinano, Jr., F/C, Iowa
Ashley Owusu, So., G, Maryland
Naz Hillmon, Jr., F, Michigan
Nia Clouden, Jr., G, Michigan State
Veronica Burton, Jr., G, Northwestern
Lindsey Pulliam, Sr., G, Northwestern
Dorka Juhasz, Jr., F, Ohio State
Arella Guirantes, Sr., G, Rutgers