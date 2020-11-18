Detroit News College Football Show: UM-Rutgers, MSU-Maryland

The Detroit News

Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo, Angelique S. Chengelis and Matt Charboneau preview the Michigan State vs. Maryland and Michigan vs. Rutgers games on this week's College Football Show.

Here are highlights from The Detroit News' show:

►1:40: Odds of MSU-Maryland game being played

►5:50: Quarterback Payton Thorne on the 24-0 loss to Indiana

►9:30: Coach Mel Tucker on accountability

►11:40: MSU-Maryland predictions

►15:30: Wojo's birthday greeting from Fielding H. Yost

►17:20: Cornerback Gemon Green on criticism on social media

►21:10: Wisconsin game was like flag football

►25:50: UM/Rutgers predictions