Michigan State vs. Northwestern will start at 3:30 on ESPN2, Michigan vs. Penn State at noon on ABC

Michigan State’s home game against Northwestern on Saturday will start at 3:30 p.m. and will be televised by ESPN2, it was announced Sunday.

MSU’s game this past weekend at Maryland was canceled due to COVID-19.

The Spartans are 1-3 and the Wildcats are 5-0 after beating Wisconsin, 17-7.

Michigan is also home this Saturday against Penn State, and that game will start at noon and will be on ABC. The Wolverines improved to 2-3 by beating Rutgers in triple-overtime, 48-42, while Penn State fell to 0-5 with a 41-21 loss to Iowa.

