Ex-Clarkston standout Fletcher Loyer picks Purdue over Michigan, others

The Detroit News

Another Loyer is heading to the Big Ten.

Former Clarkston standout Fletcher Loyer announced his commitment to Purdue in a Twitter post on Monday, picking the Boilermakers over Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame and Utah.

"They made it clear that they truly wanted me," Loyer told 247Sports. "They treated me very well, and made me a priority from Day 1."

Loyer led Clarkston to a 21-1 record last year as a junior before the coronavirus pandemic cut the season short. He averaged 21.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists while making 60 3-pointers and shooting 48% from beyond the arc.

Following the season, Loyer transferred from Clarkston to Homestead High in Fort Wayne, Ind. He moved from Indiana to Michigan when his father, John, became interim head coach of the Detroit Pistons in 2014.

He is the younger brother of Foster Loyer, a former Mr. Basketball in Michigan who is a junior guard at Michigan State.

The 6-foot-5 shooting guard is ranked the No. 140 overall recruit and No. 22 prospect at his position in the 2022 class, according to the 247Sports composite.