BIG TEN

Detroit News College Football Show: UM-Penn State, MSU-Northwestern

Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo, Angelique S. Chengelis and Matt Charboneau preview the Michigan vs. Penn State and Michigan State vs. Northwestern games on this week's College Football Show.

Here are highlights from The Detroit News' show:

Michigan's Hassan Haskins spins away from Rutgers' Brendon White during the second half.

1:40: Will QB Cade McNamara start against Penn State?

4:20: Leaving the Rutgers' press box at 2:40 a.m.

9:30: TE Erick All on the comeback win against the Scarlet Knights

11:10: UM-Penn State predictions

14:45: Will QB Payton Thorne start against Northwestern?

16:30: Mel Tucker on extra practice time

21:20: MSU-Northwestern predictions

