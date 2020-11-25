Detroit News College Football Show: UM-Penn State, MSU-Northwestern

The Detroit News

Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo, Angelique S. Chengelis and Matt Charboneau preview the Michigan vs. Penn State and Michigan State vs. Northwestern games on this week's College Football Show.

Here are highlights from The Detroit News' show:

►1:40: Will QB Cade McNamara start against Penn State?

►4:20: Leaving the Rutgers' press box at 2:40 a.m.

►9:30: TE Erick All on the comeback win against the Scarlet Knights

►11:10: UM-Penn State predictions

►14:45: Will QB Payton Thorne start against Northwestern?

►16:30: Mel Tucker on extra practice time

►21:20: MSU-Northwestern predictions