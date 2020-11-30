Michigan State's Antjuan Simmons, Matt Coghlin capture Big Ten weekly honors

Michigan State’s upset victory over Northwestern on Saturday was important for the program, and it also led to individual honors for a couple of Spartans.

Senior linebacker Antjuan Simmons was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week on Monday while senior kicker Matt Coghlin earned co-Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

Simmons had 13 tackles, one away from matching a career high. He also had two tackles for loss to earn the weekly honor for the first time in his career. Simmons leads the Spartans with 53 tackles this season, including 6.5 for loss

Coglin was named the conference top special teams player for the third time in his career, sharing this week's honors with Iowa senior kicker Keith Duncan. Coghlin was 3-for-4 on field goals in the victory over Northwestern with his 48-yarder proving to be the game winner with 2:47 left in the game. It was the fourth game-winning field goal of his career.

He also made field goals of 22 and 44 yards against the Wildcats. Coghlin is 7-for-10 this season with a long of 51 yards.

Indiana running back Stevie Scott III was named the conference's offensive player of the week, and Penn State running back Keyvone Lee was named freshman of the week. Lee rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown in Penn State's 27-17 victory over Michigan.