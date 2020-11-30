SUBSCRIBE NOW
BIG TEN

No. 10 Indiana loses starting QB Michael Penix Jr. to season-ending injury

Michael Marot
Associated Press
Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will miss the rest of this season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Coach Tom Allen made the announcement Monday.

The junior was injured during the third quarter of Saturday’s victory over Maryland.

Jack Tuttle, a redshirt sophomore who started his career at Utah, will replace Penix.

It’s the third consecutive season Penix has had a season-ending injury. His freshman season also ended with a torn ACL in the same knee and Allen confirmed this injury was to the same knee.

The 10th-ranked Hoosiers visit No. 18 Wisconsin on Saturday.

