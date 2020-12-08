Big Ten leaves open possibility of Ohio State playing in championship game

Tony Paul

The Big Ten is leaving open the possibility of Ohio State participating in the Big Ten championship game, after Michigan's game at Ohio State was canceled Tuesday.

The cancellation means Ohio State (5-0) won't play the necessary six games the conference set at the beginning of the shortened season to be eligible for the championship game.

"The Michigan-Ohio State rivalry is one of the most important rivalries in all of sports," the league said in a statement Tuesday afternoon. "The conference shares the disappointment of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, partners and fans.

"The conference is committed to transparency and will continue to collaborate with its member institution stakeholders to determine Big Ten football championship game participation requirements as well as tiebreakers."

That statement seems to confirm what Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez told The News in an interview last week. Alvarez said the conference was open to adjusting the six-game minimum if Ohio State was unable to play Michigan on Saturday.

Ohio State, No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings, is the Big Ten's only shot to compete in the four-team playoff. Participating in the CFP means big bucks for every school in the conference.

"That's something we've got to revisit," Alvarez told The News last week. "Our league can’t keep them from having the opportunity if they have a chance to be in the finals.”

If the Big Ten doesn't change the rules, or say allow Ohio State to schedule a nonconference opponent to get to six games, it would be Indiana (6-1) and Northwestern (5-1) in the championship game Dec. 19 in Indianapolis. The rest of the Big Ten that weekend then would play crossover games, with the corresponding-placed teams in the opposite division playing each other, at sites around the Midwest.

Wisconsin and Maryland, at four games each, are the other teams in the Big Ten that won't have played six games. Minnesota is on track to play Nebraska this weekend, which would put the Golden Gophers at six games.

Iowa, Indiana, Penn State and Rutgers are the only four Big Ten teams to not have a game canceled this season.

Michigan canceled Tuesday, for a second consecutive week, because of a COVID-19 outbreak. At least a dozen Michigan players tested positive last week. Athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement Tuesday the Wolverines didn't have enough players available to field a team this weekend. The missing players include those who tested positive, those in contact tracing, and those who are injured.

It's the first time "The Game" won't be played since 1917. The game was played during the previous global pandemic, the Spanish Flu, in 1918.

"Michigan made its determination after conversations with medical experts, health department officials, and university administration," the Big Ten said in its statement. "We are in unprecedented times. The health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans, campuses and the surrounding communities remains the number one priority of the conference and its member institutions."

