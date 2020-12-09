Reports: Big Ten will send Ohio State to title game, keeping Buckeyes on path to national playoff

Not surprisingly, Big Ten athletic directors reportedly have changed the rules to allow Ohio State, No. 4 in the College Football Playoff, to play in the Big Ten championship game, keeping the Buckeyes on a path to the four-team national playoff.

This comes a day after Michigan was forced to cancel its annual rivalry game on Saturday with Ohio State because of a COVID-19 outbreak. Without the Michigan game, Ohio State, which canceled its game at Illinois because of COVID issues, would fall under the original six-game threshold the Big Ten had in place to reach the title game when the abbreviated eight-game, conference-only schedule was unveiled in September.

According to a Yahoo Sports report Wednesday from respected national college writer Pete Thamel, Ohio State will now play Northwestern in the Big Ten title game on Dec. 19. The athletic directors reportedly met Wednesday and an official vote was "pending," Thamel reported.

ESPN also reported that Big Ten ADs would permit OSU to play in the conference championship game.

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel told reporters Tuesday, during a news conference after the cancelation of the OSU game was announced, that he was in favor of tweaking the rules so that Ohio State could be in the title game. Ohio State is No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

“I just want to make it clear I think Ohio State is one of the top four teams in this country (and) deserves the opportunity in the conversation about their success this season and would be a great representative to the College Football Playoff if they are chosen,” Manuel said. “For me, that’s where I stand, and I’m gonna work with my colleagues in the Big Ten and commissioner (Kevin) Warren to help make the best decision for us moving forward.”

Manuel explained that the decision on the six-game threshold out of eight games played was made not knowing how the pandemic might affect the schedule. There have been several cancelations across the Big Ten. Michigan had to cancel its game against Maryland last Saturday.

“We were all hoping to play all eight games and like we have done on the medical subcommittee which I sit on, and throughout this process, we have discussed, we have adjusted, we have changed,” Manuel said. “I don’t believe that anybody, Ohio State or any other team, should just be punished because of decisions we made by looking at eight games and saying we should play six and not knowing the effects of what happens to them and their team because of what happens to our team affects them.”

“I don’t think we should hunker down and say, ‘Well we said six, so that’s going to be it.’ I think the conversation deserves to happen to see if we can have any adjustments made. This is unprecedented times for everybody, and we need to make sure we are flexible and able to move and make decisions based on the data we have.”

It was clear once Michigan had to cancel against Maryland that the Michigan-Ohio State game could be in jeopardy. And Ohio State had paused and not played Illinois before returning to action and playing at Michigan State last Saturday.

The what-if conversation was already happening among athletic directors. Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez, who chaired the Big Ten’s return-to-play committee, told The Detroit News last week the athletic directors would discuss championship-game options when faced with an Ohio State team that has played five games.

“I would think that if something would happen to Ohio State and they’d have to cancel another game, that that’s something that we’ve got to revisit,” Alvarez told The Detroit News.

“They’re sitting up there still ranked No. 4. Our league can’t keep them from having the opportunity if they have a chance to be in the finals.”

He said this would be a decision by the athletic directors.

“Those are things we discuss,” Alvarez said of the weekly athletic director meetings. “We may make some adjustments on that last week. That’s sort of a flexible week of scheduling. But those are things we talk about and certainly you’ve got to consider, or reconsider.”