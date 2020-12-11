Michigan athletics reports 13 positive COVID-19 tests, MSU two in last week

The Detroit News

Michigan athletics had 13 positive COVID-19 test results in the past week, including nine athletes.

The athletic department releases numbers each Friday that encompass testing done on the four teams currently on campus — football, men’s and women’s basketball and men’s ice hockey.

There were 2,798 tests administered, and the 13 positive results included four staff members.

Michigan’s football team had a recent spike in positive cases, which led to the cancellation of the last two football games, including what would have been a meeting with Ohio State on Saturday.

Since mid-June there have been 22,665 tests administered to athletes with 188 positive results. Of the 8,284 tests taken by staff, 26 have returned positive.

MSU results

Michigan State conducted 56 COVID-19 PCR tests from Dec. 3-9, including 24 athletes (two positive results), and 32 staff members (no positive results).

MSU athletes and staff for football, men's and women's basketball, and hockey, are currently taking part in the Big Ten's daily antigen testing. Those individuals would only be required to take a PCR test if their daily antigen test returned a presumptive positive result.