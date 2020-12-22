AP All-Big Ten: Michigan, Michigan State net second-team selections
Quarterback Justin Fields repeated as offensive player of the year and is joined by three of his teammates on The Associated Press All-Big Ten football team announced Tuesday.
Lineman Daviyon Nixon of Iowa is the defensive player of the year and is among six Hawkeyes players on the first team in voting by 24 media members.
Northwestern redshirt freshman safety Brandon Joseph is newcomer of the year, and Indiana’s Tom Allen is coach of the year.
Fields is a repeat first-team selection along with Buckeyes offensive lineman Wyatt Davis. Fields, Nixon, Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson and Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim were unanimous picks
Fields led Ohio State to a 6-0 record and the No. 3 seed in the College Football Playoff. He has completed 73% of his passes this season for 1,521 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions.
Nixon led the Big Ten with 13.5 tackles for loss, including 5.5 sacks, and was part of a defensive line that allowed a conference-low 2.84 yards per rushing attempt.
Joseph leads the nation with six interceptions and is the first Northwestern player since at least 1996 with multiple games with two or more picks.
Allen led No. 7 Indiana (6-1) to its highest ranking since 1967, knocking off three ranked teams along the way. Its only loss was 42-35 at Ohio State in a game that went down to the final play. Allen is 14-6 over two seasons at a school that hasn’t had back-to-back winning seasons since 1993-94.
First team
(u-Unanimous selection)
OFFENSE
WR: Ty Fryfogle, Indiana, 6-2, 214, Sr., Lucedale, Mississippi
WR: David Bell, Purdue, 6-2, 205, So., Indianapolis
u-OT: Alaric Jackson, Iowa, 6-6, 315, Sr., Detroit
OT: Thayer Munford, Ohio State, 6-6, 315, Sr., Cincinnati
OG: Wyatt Davis, Ohio State, 6-4, 315, Jr., Bellflower, California
OG: Kendrick Green, Illinois, 6-4, 315, Jr., Peoria, Illinois
C: Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa, 6-3, 289, So., Solon, Iowa
TE: Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin, 6-5, 245, Jr., Madison, Wisconsin
u-QB: Justin Fields, Ohio State, 6-3, 228, Jr., Kennesaw, Georgia
u-RB: Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota, 5-10, 210, Jr., Baltimore
RB: Tyler Goodson, Iowa, 5-10, 200, So., Suwanee, Georgia
PK: Connor Culp, Nebraska, 5-10, 190, Sr., Phoenix
All-purpose: Aron Cruickshank, Rutgers, 5-10, 160, Jr., New York
DEFENSE
DE: Chauncey Golston, Iowa, 6-5, 270, Sr., Detroit
DE: Shaka Toney, Penn State, 6-3, 252, Sr., Philadelphia
u-DT: Daviyon Nixon, Iowa, 6-3, 305, Jr., Kenosha, Wisconsin
DT: Jerome Johnson, Indiana, 6-3, 304, Sr., Bassfield, Mississippi
LB: Paddy Fisher, Northwestern, 6-4, 240, Sr., Katy, Texas
LB: Micah McFadden, Indiana, 6-2, 235, Jr., Tampa, Florida
LB: Olakunle Fatukasi, Rutgers, 6-1, 234, Sr., Far Rockaway, New York
CB: Greg Newsome II, Northwestern, 6-1, 190, Jr., Chicago
CB: Shaun Wade, Ohio State, 6-1, 195, Sr., Jacksonville, Florida
S: Brandon Joseph, Northwestern, 6-1, 192, Fr., College Station, Texas
S: Jamar Johnson, Indiana, 6-1, 197, Jr., Sarasota, Florida
P: Tory Taylor, Iowa, 6-4, 225, Fr., Melbourne, Australia
Second team
OFFENSE
WR: Garrett Wilson, Ohio State, 6-0, 193, So., Austin
WR: Chris Olave, Ohio State, 6-1, 188, Jr., San Marcos, California
OT: Cole Van Lanen, Wisconsin, 6-5, 305, Sr., Green Bay, Wisconsin
OT: Peter Skoronski, Northwestern, 6-4, 294, Fr., Park Ridge, Illinois
OG: Cole Banwart, Iowa, 6-4, 296, Sr.,. Ottosen, Iowa
OG: Mike Miranda, Penn State, 6-3, 301, Jr., Stow, Ohio
C: Josh Myers, Ohio State, 6-5, 312, Jr., Miamisburg, Ohio
TE: Pat Freiermuth, Penn State, 6-5, 258, Jr., Merrimac, Massachusetts
QB: Michael Penix Jr., Indiana, 6-3, 218, So., Tampa, Florida
RB: Master Teague III, Ohio State, 5-11, 225, So., Murfreesboro, Tennessee
RB: Stevie Scott III, Indiana, 6-2, 231, Jr., Syracuse, New York
PK: Keith Duncan, Iowa, 5-10, 179, Sr., Weddington, North Carolina
All-purpose: Giles Jackson, Michigan, 5-9, 188, So., Antioch, California
DEFENSE
DE: Jason Oweh, Penn State, 6-5, 252, So., Howell, New Jersey
DE: Owen Carney Jr., Illinois, 6-3, 260, Sr., Miami
DT: Haskell Garrett, Ohio State, 6-2, 299, Sr., Las Vegas
DT: Tommy Togiai, Ohio State, 6-2, 300, Jr., Pocatello, Idaho
LB: Blake Gallagher, Northwestern, 6-1, 228, Sr. Raynham, Massachusetts
LB: Pete Werner, Ohio State, 6-3, 242, Sr., Indianapolis
LB: Antjuan Simmons, Michigan State, 6-0, 225, Sr., Ann Arbor, Michigan
CB: Shakur Brown, Michigan State, 5-11, 190, Jr. Stockbridge, Georgia
CB: Tiawan Mullen, Indiana, 5-10, 176, So., Fort Lauderdale, Florida
S: Jack Koerner, Iowa, 6-0, 205, Jr., Des Moines, Iowa
S: Lamont Wade, Penn State, 5-9, 191, Sr., Clairton, Pennsylvania
P: Drue Chrisman, Ohio State, 6-3, 222, Sr., Lawrenceburg, Indiana
►Offensive Player of the Year: Justin Fields, Ohio State
►Defensive Player of the Year: Daviyon Nixon, Iowa
►Newcomer of the Year: Brandon Joseph, Northwestern
►Coach of the Year: Tom Allen, Indiana