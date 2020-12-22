AP All-Big Ten: Michigan, Michigan State net second-team selections

Eric Olson

Associated Press

Quarterback Justin Fields repeated as offensive player of the year and is joined by three of his teammates on The Associated Press All-Big Ten football team announced Tuesday.

Lineman Daviyon Nixon of Iowa is the defensive player of the year and is among six Hawkeyes players on the first team in voting by 24 media members.

Northwestern redshirt freshman safety Brandon Joseph is newcomer of the year, and Indiana’s Tom Allen is coach of the year.

Fields is a repeat first-team selection along with Buckeyes offensive lineman Wyatt Davis. Fields, Nixon, Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson and Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim were unanimous picks

Fields led Ohio State to a 6-0 record and the No. 3 seed in the College Football Playoff. He has completed 73% of his passes this season for 1,521 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Nixon led the Big Ten with 13.5 tackles for loss, including 5.5 sacks, and was part of a defensive line that allowed a conference-low 2.84 yards per rushing attempt.

Joseph leads the nation with six interceptions and is the first Northwestern player since at least 1996 with multiple games with two or more picks.

Allen led No. 7 Indiana (6-1) to its highest ranking since 1967, knocking off three ranked teams along the way. Its only loss was 42-35 at Ohio State in a game that went down to the final play. Allen is 14-6 over two seasons at a school that hasn’t had back-to-back winning seasons since 1993-94.

First team

(u-Unanimous selection)

OFFENSE

WR: Ty Fryfogle, Indiana, 6-2, 214, Sr., Lucedale, Mississippi

WR: David Bell, Purdue, 6-2, 205, So., Indianapolis

u-OT: Alaric Jackson, Iowa, 6-6, 315, Sr., Detroit

OT: Thayer Munford, Ohio State, 6-6, 315, Sr., Cincinnati

OG: Wyatt Davis, Ohio State, 6-4, 315, Jr., Bellflower, California

OG: Kendrick Green, Illinois, 6-4, 315, Jr., Peoria, Illinois

C: Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa, 6-3, 289, So., Solon, Iowa

TE: Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin, 6-5, 245, Jr., Madison, Wisconsin

u-QB: Justin Fields, Ohio State, 6-3, 228, Jr., Kennesaw, Georgia

u-RB: Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota, 5-10, 210, Jr., Baltimore

RB: Tyler Goodson, Iowa, 5-10, 200, So., Suwanee, Georgia

PK: Connor Culp, Nebraska, 5-10, 190, Sr., Phoenix

All-purpose: Aron Cruickshank, Rutgers, 5-10, 160, Jr., New York

DEFENSE

DE: Chauncey Golston, Iowa, 6-5, 270, Sr., Detroit

DE: Shaka Toney, Penn State, 6-3, 252, Sr., Philadelphia

u-DT: Daviyon Nixon, Iowa, 6-3, 305, Jr., Kenosha, Wisconsin

DT: Jerome Johnson, Indiana, 6-3, 304, Sr., Bassfield, Mississippi

LB: Paddy Fisher, Northwestern, 6-4, 240, Sr., Katy, Texas

LB: Micah McFadden, Indiana, 6-2, 235, Jr., Tampa, Florida

LB: Olakunle Fatukasi, Rutgers, 6-1, 234, Sr., Far Rockaway, New York

CB: Greg Newsome II, Northwestern, 6-1, 190, Jr., Chicago

CB: Shaun Wade, Ohio State, 6-1, 195, Sr., Jacksonville, Florida

S: Brandon Joseph, Northwestern, 6-1, 192, Fr., College Station, Texas

S: Jamar Johnson, Indiana, 6-1, 197, Jr., Sarasota, Florida

P: Tory Taylor, Iowa, 6-4, 225, Fr., Melbourne, Australia

Second team

OFFENSE

WR: Garrett Wilson, Ohio State, 6-0, 193, So., Austin

WR: Chris Olave, Ohio State, 6-1, 188, Jr., San Marcos, California

OT: Cole Van Lanen, Wisconsin, 6-5, 305, Sr., Green Bay, Wisconsin

OT: Peter Skoronski, Northwestern, 6-4, 294, Fr., Park Ridge, Illinois

OG: Cole Banwart, Iowa, 6-4, 296, Sr.,. Ottosen, Iowa

OG: Mike Miranda, Penn State, 6-3, 301, Jr., Stow, Ohio

C: Josh Myers, Ohio State, 6-5, 312, Jr., Miamisburg, Ohio

TE: Pat Freiermuth, Penn State, 6-5, 258, Jr., Merrimac, Massachusetts

QB: Michael Penix Jr., Indiana, 6-3, 218, So., Tampa, Florida

RB: Master Teague III, Ohio State, 5-11, 225, So., Murfreesboro, Tennessee

RB: Stevie Scott III, Indiana, 6-2, 231, Jr., Syracuse, New York

PK: Keith Duncan, Iowa, 5-10, 179, Sr., Weddington, North Carolina

All-purpose: Giles Jackson, Michigan, 5-9, 188, So., Antioch, California

DEFENSE

DE: Jason Oweh, Penn State, 6-5, 252, So., Howell, New Jersey

DE: Owen Carney Jr., Illinois, 6-3, 260, Sr., Miami

DT: Haskell Garrett, Ohio State, 6-2, 299, Sr., Las Vegas

DT: Tommy Togiai, Ohio State, 6-2, 300, Jr., Pocatello, Idaho

LB: Blake Gallagher, Northwestern, 6-1, 228, Sr. Raynham, Massachusetts

LB: Pete Werner, Ohio State, 6-3, 242, Sr., Indianapolis

LB: Antjuan Simmons, Michigan State, 6-0, 225, Sr., Ann Arbor, Michigan

CB: Shakur Brown, Michigan State, 5-11, 190, Jr. Stockbridge, Georgia

CB: Tiawan Mullen, Indiana, 5-10, 176, So., Fort Lauderdale, Florida

S: Jack Koerner, Iowa, 6-0, 205, Jr., Des Moines, Iowa

S: Lamont Wade, Penn State, 5-9, 191, Sr., Clairton, Pennsylvania

P: Drue Chrisman, Ohio State, 6-3, 222, Sr., Lawrenceburg, Indiana

