Big Ten to allow limited number of fans for basketball tournaments

The Detroit News

There will be fans in the stands at the Big Ten tournaments this season.

The conference announced on Thursday a limited number of fans will be allowed to attend the men’s and women’s tournaments in Indianapolis next week.

The men’s tournament, which will run March 10-14 at Lucas Oil Stadium, will allow up to 8,000 attendees (about 11% capacity). The women’s event, held at the smaller Bankers Life Fieldhouse from March 9-12, will admit up to 2,500 (about 12% capacity).

The conference said it received approval from the Marion County Health Department, and the decision was made by Big Ten Conference Directors of Athletics and the Council of President and Chancellors.

Tickets for the men’s tournament will go on sale through each school’s ticket office, including a discounted rate for students. The price of all-sessions tickets are $210, $290 or $400 depending on location. More details can be found at www.bigten.org/mbbt.

The women’s tournament is offering single-session tickets through Ticketmaster. More information is available at www.bigten.org/wbbt. Both events will be utilizing mobile tickets only.

The conference listed several requirements for fan safety, including a health questionnaire and temperature check to be admitted into the arena.

Fans will be required to wear masks except when “actively eating or drinking.” Seating will be grouped in pods to maintain physical distancing between groups who came together.

A limited number of players’ and coaches’ family members have been allowed inside arenas during the regular season. Fans have not been admitted to games this year in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The NCAA announced last month the NCAA Tournament would allow 25% capacity for all rounds at the various venues in Indiana.