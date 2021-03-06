Saturday's Big Ten: Dosunmu's return powers No. 4 Illinois over No. 7 Ohio State

Mitch Stacy

Associated Press

Columbus, Ohio — Ayo Dosunmu returned after missing three games with a concussion and facial injuries to score 19 points, and No. 4 Illinois rallied to beat No. 7 Ohio State 73-68.

Andre Curbelo also had 19 points as Illinois got its second straight road win over a top 10 team after routing No. 2 Michigan on Tuesday. The Illini have won 11 of 12 and enter next week's Big Ten Tournament with a double-bye.

E.J. Liddell led the Buckeyes with 19 points, and Duane Washington Jr. and Justice Sueing each had 15.

Illinois led by 10 during the first half but a late put-back by Liddell cut the advantage to 41-37 at the break. The teams traded punches in the second half, but again Ohio State had trouble making shots down the stretch, missing on its last 10 attempts.

Illinois is peaking at the right time and brimming with confidence after beating top 10 teams in back-to-back games for the first time since the 2005 NCAA Tournament. The Illini should move up to No. 3 in the AP poll. The Buckeyes showed an inability to finish in their most rigorous and disastrous stretch of the season.

Walker and Young were recognized on Ohio State's senior day. Walker has already said he wants to move to pro basketball, but Young hasn't said yet whether he'll take advantage of the extra year of eligibility awarded by the NCAA to all players because of COVID-19. Young has played four years but has battled injuries for the last three. Walker is finishing his second season after transferring from Florida State. Both have graduated.

More Big Ten

►(At) No. 23 Purdue 67, Indiana 58: Less than two months after going 0-for-4 against the Hoosiers, Zach Edey scored 20 points, grabbed nine rebounds and led No. 23 Purdue to a milestone victory over the Hoosiers.

Purdue has won nine straight in the series, matching the second-longest streak in school history. The Boilermakers also won nine straight from 1929-35 when future coach John Wooden was playing, plus they won 12 straight from 1908-14.

Just four days after the former baseball pitcher scored a career-high 21 points, he went 8-of- 10 from the field and scored 12 of Purdue's last 20 points.

The Boilermakers (18-8, 13-6 Big Ten) now head into next week's conference tournament with five straight wins, a top-four seed and a double-bye.

Aljami Durham had 14 points and Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with 12 points and five rebounds to lead the Hoosiers (12-14, 7-12), who have lost five in a row. They finished conference play with a fifth consecutive season with a non-winning reecord — the first time that has happened since 1911-19.

This one looked awfully familiar, too, as the Hoosiers went 5-of-23 on 3-pointers and had several long scoreless stretches.

Yet Indiana still managed to hang around.

It quickly cut a 29-20 deficit to 35-31 early in the second half before the Boilermakers answered with eight straight points. When the Hoosiers charged back, getting within 47-42 with 6:29 to go, Purdue countered with an 8-3 burst to make it 45-35.

Indiana was still down six with less than a minute to go, but the Boilermakers closed it out at the free-throw line and with a big helping hand from Edey.

►Rutgers 77, (at) Minnesota 70, OT: Jacob Young had 23 points, seven assists and five rebounds to help Rutgers hold off Minnesota 77-70 in overtime to finish the regular season with a fourth Big Ten road win — the most for the Scarlet Knights in seven years in the league.

Myles Johnson added nine points and 15 rebounds and Geo Baker and Montez Mathis scored 12 points apiece for Rutgers (14-10, 10-10 Big Ten), which took a critical step toward solidifying the program’s first NCAA Tournament invitation since 1991. That was the last season the Scarlet Knights, then playing in the Atlantic 10, had four road victories in conference play.

Young hit a jumper on the first possession of overtime to help get Rutgers re-centered after squandering a 14-point second-half lead. The Scarlet Knights were ahead for the entire extra period. Tre' Williams went to the line for Minnesota with 1:51 left and a three-point deficit, but he missed both foul shots. With the Gophers still within one score at 73-70, Marcus Carr went hard to the basket in heavy traffic but missed his layup with 1:07 remaining.

The Scarlet Knights notched their first win in five visits to Minnesota since joining the Big Ten in 2014. They’re 6-6 against the Gophers as a member of the conference, their most wins against any opponent in the league.

Brandon Johnson had 19 points and 11 rebounds for the banged-up Gophers (13-14, 6-14), who lost their seventh straight game to put the job of eighth-year coach Richard Pitino in jeopardy.

Carr, who had 84 points over the previous three games, finally scored with 3:32 left in regulation on a pair of free throws that cut the lead to 61-57. With 50 seconds to go, he swished the tying 3-pointer right in front of his team’s bench as he stared back in celebration. Carr finished with seven points on 1-for-13 shooting, with seven rebounds.

Eric Curry grabbed an errant pass by Baker with 18 seconds left in regulation under the basket, but Young stole it right back by intercepting Curry's attempt to get the ball to Carr. Baker missed a contested jumper at the buzzer, but without Young's play there might not have been overtime.