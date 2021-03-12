Thursday's Big Ten: Wisconsin escapes with 75-74 win over Penn State

The Detroit News

Indianapolis — Aleem Ford scored 17 points and No. 6 seed Wisconsin made a stop on the last play to escape with a 75-74 win over No. 11 seed Penn State in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday night.

The Badgers (17-11) led by 18 in the final eight minutes and were up 73-57 with five minutes to go.

The Nittany Lions (11-14) ended the game on a 17-2 run with Sam Sessoms scoring 13 of his 18 points during the final seven minutes to spark the rally. Penn State forced a pair of stops in the final minute and took possession on John Harrar’s rebound, down one with 18 seconds to go. Sessoms drove into the lane and Wisconsin’s Nate Reuvers deflected his attempted pass. Brad Davison grabbed the loose ball and called a timeout with 0.3 seconds remaining to essentially secure the win.

Wisconsin advanced to the quarterfinals to face No. 5 and third-seeded Iowa on Friday.

Wisconsin lost five of its final six games of the regular season, all against ranked opponents and twice to the Hawkeyes, including a 77-73 loss on the road in the regular season finale.

The Badgers engineered the first reversal of the game, erasing an eight-point deficit with a 23-5 run during the last 6:35 of the first half and taking a 41-31 lead Ford’s corner 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer.

Ford made 6 of 7 shots, including 5 of 6 from 3-point range. Davison added 15 points and Jonathan Davis scored 10. Wisconsin was 12 of 23 from 3-point range.

Myreon Jones had 11 points and Jamari Wheeler scored 10 for Penn State, which came into the game with a 16-point comeback against Maryland to finish the regular season and a 15-point comeback against Nebraska in the first round of the tournament.

More Big Ten tournament

►Rutgers 61, Indiana 50: Ron Harper Jr. and Jacob Young scored 13 points each as Rutgers knocked tenth-seeded Indiana out of the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Rutgers (15-10) was seeded seventh into the tournament, its highest seed ever, and will square off against second-seeded, and No. 3-ranked, Illinois (20-6) in a Friday quarterfinal. Rutgers beat the Illini 91-88 in their only meeting this season.

The Hoosiers (12-15) led by as many as 10 in the first half, and Rutgers needed to close on a 14-4 pace in order to lead at the break, 33-32, on Geo Baker’s dunk.

Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 19 points to lead Indiana, but six came after halftime. He threw down consecutive dunks midway through the second half, each time cutting the Rutgers lead to three, and he also blocked two shots down the stretch.

Aljami Durham added nine points, two after halftime as Indiana's shooting fell off to 28% after the break (8 of 29).

Armaan Franklin lifted Indiana to a 48-47 lead with just under 10 minutes left, but Young scored with a jumper to give the Scarlet Knights the lead for good and consecutive 3-pointers from Paul Mulcahy boosted Rutgers ahead 55-48 lead by the final TV timeout with 3:14 remaining.

The baskets gave Mulcahy 10 points, his first double-digit scoring since Dec. 29. Myles Johnson also scored 10 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for his eighth double-double.

The Hoosiers, meanwhile, went scoreless for 6:36 as Rutgers inched away. Indiana missed nine shots in a row and also whiffed on a pair of free throws before Durham sank two from the line with 2:35 remaining.

Caleb McConnell put an exclamation point on Rutgers' third win over Indiana this season with his fast-break dunk with 43 seconds left after Harper rebounded an Indiana miss.

►Ohio State 79, Minnesota 75: After scoring the first 13 points of the game and nearly blowing a 14-point lead in the final 3 1/2 minutes, the ninth-ranked Buckeyes finally found a way to close out a victory over Minnesota in the Big Ten Tournament. Ohio State will face No. 21 Purdue in Friday's quarterfinals.

Actually, Ohio State (19-8) had lost four straight since winning at Penn State on Feb. 18. And when the Buckeyes built a 70-56 lead with 3:24 to go, it looked they would cruise.

But a combination of errant shots, missed free throws, turnovers and one costly offensive foul allowed Minnesota to charge back. The Gophers got as close as 75-74 with 13.3 seconds left before the Buckeyes steadied themselves.

While Duane Washington Jr. and Justice Sueing each scored 16 points to lead the Buckeyes, E.J. Liddell sealed it with two late free throws and some nifty ball-handling. Liddell had 14 points, five rebounds and four assists.

For Minnesota (14-15), it was another torturous finish.

Marcus Carr scored 24 points and Jamal Mashburn Jr. finished with 18 to lead the Gophers, who lost for the eighth time in nine games. But coach Richard Pitino, whose job appears to be in jeopardy, appreciated the way his players fought.

They cut that 13-0 deficit to to 24-20 late in the first half — only to see Ohio State rebuild a 39-27 cushion at halftime. The Golden Gophers closed within 53-49 midway though the second half, too, then watched the Buckeyes go on a 9-1 run. They even got close enough at the end to give Holtmann and Ohio State a scare.