BIG TEN

Michigan blanks Ohio State, advances to semifinals in Big Ten hockey tournament

The Detroit News
Brendan Brisson scored twice and Strauss Mann stopped 26 shots as No. 3-seed Michigan blanked No. 6-seed Ohio State, 4-0, Sunday in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten hockey tournament in South Bend, Ind.

Cam York had a goal and an assist for the Wolverines (15-9-1), who advance to face No. 2-seed Minnesota in the semifinals at 8:30 p.m. Monday. No. 1-seed Wisconsin takes on No. 5 Penn State in the other semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Both semifinals will be carried on BTN. 

Eric Ciccolini also scored for Michigan, which outshot Ohio State 39-26.

Minnesota advanced after defeating No. 7-seed Michigan State, 2-1, with Sampo Ranto scoring the winner 10:35 in overtime.

Dennis Cesana opened the scoring for MSU on the power play. Mitch Lewandowski and Charlie Combs assisted on the goal, which came at 10:39 of the first period. The Gophers' Bryce Brodzinski tied it with 4:49 left in regulation.

MSU freshman goalie Pierce Charleson made 48 saves as Minnesota had a 50-23 shot advantage.

