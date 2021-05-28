Ex-Wolverine Spike Albrecht joins Purdue staff as graduate assistant

The Detroit News

Former Michigan point guard Spike Albrecht is back in the Big Ten, but this time in a coaching role.

Albrecht will join Purdue coach Matt Painter’s staff as a graduate assistant, the Boilermakers announced on Friday.

Albrecht, 28, spent four years at Michigan before finishing his college career in West Lafayette as a grad transfer in 2016-17. During his time in Ann Arbor, the Wolverines reached the national title game in 2013 — Albrecht is best remembered for his 17-point performance off the bench against Louisville — and captured a Big Ten regular-season title in 2014.

In his one season with the Boilermakers, Albrecht was part of a team that won the Big Ten regular-season championship and reached the Sweet 16.

He graduated from Michigan with a general studies degree and earned a master’s degree in technology, leadership and innovation at Purdue. Following his playing career, Albrecht joined the coaching staff at Northfield Mount Hermon, where he spent a post-grad year before Michigan, for a season. He had a brief stint as a grad assistant at Louisville before leaving to run his own basketball training business in Indiana.

In addition to Albrecht, Purdue announced former Boilermakers Tommy Luce and P.J. Thompson will be on staff, with Luce being hired as a graduate assistant and Thompson being elevated to director of player development.

Albrecht’s responsibilities will include opponent scouting, film breakdown, helping with individual workouts and administrative duties.

“Spike, Tommy and P.J., will all be welcome additions. We are excited for them to be part of our staff moving forward,” Painter said in a statement. “All three were Big Ten Champions and helped us win a lot of games. They have spent the last couple of years breaking into the coaching ranks and will be able to step right in and help our program immediately.”