Saturday's Big Ten: Gophers rally at Purdue for P.J. Fleck's first second-half comeback

Michael Marot

Associated Press

West Lafayette, Ind. — Trey Potts ran 4 yards for the go-ahead touchdown 70 seconds into the second half, and the Golden Gophers held on for a 20-13 victory Saturday at Purdue.

Minnesota (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) won its fourth straight over the Boilermakers – this one giving P.J. Fleck his first second-half comeback in 50 career games at the school. He is now 1-17 with the Gophers when trailing at halftime.

The Boilermakers (3-2, 1-1) were seeking their second straight 2-0 start in league play.

But after trailing most of the first half, Minnesota wasted no time turning the game in the second half.

Tanner Morgan found Mike Brown-Stephens for 54 yards on the first play, Potts ran for 17 yards on the second play and scored on the third play to erase the 13-10 halftime deficit on a wet, cool afternoon at Ross-Ade Stadium. Minnesota sealed it with a 38-yard field goal with 1:46 to go.

Chris Autman-Bell hauled in a 32-yard TD pass to give Minnesota a 7-0 lead on its opening possession but the Boilermakers answered with a short field goal and then a 7-yard TD pass from Aidan O’Connell to Milton Wright. O’Connell started in place of Jack Plummer.

And after Minnesota tied it at 10, Purdue closed out the half with a 42-yard field goal from Mitchell Fineran.

Potts ran 15 times for 78 yards while Morgan was 9 of 18 with 169 yards passing.

O’Connell was 33 of 51 with 357 yards and one interception. He was sacked four times and lost a fumble.

More Saturday Big Ten games

No. 5 Iowa 51, (at) Maryland 14: Spencer Petras barely had time to exhale in the second quarter. The Iowa quarterback would come off the field following a scoring drive – then immediately return after the defense forced yet another turnover.

“You sit on the bench for two seconds, you’re right back out,” Petras said.

Petras threw for three touchdowns and ran for two and No. 5 Iowa took advantage of seven Maryland turnovers in a 51-14 victory Friday night.

The Hawkeyes (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) intercepted five of Taulia Tagovailoa’s passes, and they outscored the Terrapins 31-0 in the second quarter as Maryland completely unraveled. The Terps (4-1, 1-1) never recovered after losing standout receiver Dontay Demus to an apparent leg injury on a kickoff return early in the second.

Iowa beat Iowa State earlier this season thanks to a plus-four turnover margin on a day the Hawkeyes were badly outgained. The matchup with Maryland was an even more extreme version of that. The Terrapins turned the ball over five times in the first half, four in the second quarter.

Tagovailoa had thrown only one interception all season – while leading the Big Ten in yards passing – but he was picked off on the Terrapins’ second possession Friday in a sign of things to come. That turnover led to a field goal that opened the scoring, but Maryland responded sharply, driving 69 yards in eight plays and taking the lead on a 9-yard scoring pass from Tagovailoa to Chigoziem Okonkwo.

Iowa went ahead 10-7 on a 1-yard run by Petras on the first play of the second quarter, and then Maryland’s big night – the Terps had a chance to start 5-0 for the first time since 2001 – went sour for good.

Demus, the Big Ten’s leader in yards receiving, had four catches for 61 yards in the first quarter. On the kickoff after Petras’ touchdown, however, he fumbled and remained on the ground injured. He eventually left on a cart, and that turnover gave Iowa the ball at the Maryland 10.

“We took an X-ray of it,” Maryland coach Michael Locksley said. “Until we get the MRI, we’re not really sure, but it’s some type of lower-body injury.”

Petras threw an 8-yard TD pass to Arland Bruce IV. Then, on the first play of the Terps’ next possession, Tagovailoa’s deflected pass was intercepted, and the Hawkeyes took over at the Maryland 26.

“Just undisciplined football,” Okonkwo said. “The turnovers, beating ourselves. … That doesn’t help the defense at all. That’s really what it comes down to – turnovers, penalties, beating yourself.”

Petras made it 24-7 with a 1-yard scoring run. Then Tagovailoa’s next pass was picked off at the Maryland 45. Iowa scored again on Monte Pottebaum’s 2-yard run.

The final turnover of the half came on a Hail Mary by Tagovailoa on the last play. After two more interceptions in the second half – one thrown by Tagovailoa and one by his backup – Iowa now has 12 on the season. No other Big Ten team has more than five.

In the second half, Petras threw touchdown passes of 67 yards to Tyler Goodson and 7 yards to Tyrone Tracy.