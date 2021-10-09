Saturday's Big Ten: No. 7 Buckeyes steamroll Maryland 66-17

The Detroit News

Columbus, Ohio — C.J. Stroud threw five touchdowns passes, Ohio State scored on nine straight possessions and the No. 7 Buckeyes steamrolled Maryland 66-17 on Saturday.

Stroud and the Buckeyes (5-1, 3-0 Big Ten) had their way with Terps. The freshman quarterback was 24 for 33 for 406 yards and threw two touchdown passes each to star wideouts Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson against a depleted Maryland secondary before taking a seat after three quarters.

Freshman TreVeyon Henderson, after managing just 17 yards rushing in the first half, finished with 102 and two touchdowns. He also caught a 26-yard TD pass in the first half.

Master Teague also had a touchdown plunge as Ohio State beat Maryland for the seventh consecutive time.

It wasn’t until the Buckeyes’ 10th and final drive of the game, when the regulars were all out of the game, that the Terps managed to stop them on downs.

Maryland was routed for the second straight week. Taulia Tagovailoa threw five interceptions last week as Iowa upended the Terps 51-14. Tagovailoa threw two late picks against the Buckeyes on Saturday, but turnovers weren’t really the problem. The Terps offense couldn’t string together enough positive plays together – and their defense just couldn’t stop Ohio State.

Tagovailoa, who came in the game leading the Big Ten in completion percentage, was 28 for 39 for 279 yards and two touchdowns for Maryland (4-2, 1-2).