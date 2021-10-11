Michigan State's Jalen Nailor, Michigan pair earn Big Ten weekly honors

After a record-setting day in the victory over Rutgers, junior wide receiver Jalen Nailor was named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week on Monday, becoming the fourth Michigan State player to earn player of the week honors this season.

He was joined by a pair of Michigan players — kicker Jake Moody and defensive back Brad Hawkins — who earned the Big Ten's special teams and co-defensive players of the week, respectively. It's the third and fourth time the Wolverines have received weekly honors.

Nailor tied a school record with three touchdown receptions and had five catches for a career-high 221 yards, the fourth-highest receiving total in school history. His touchdown receptions went for 63, 63 and 65 yards in the 31-13 win.

Nailor shared the Big Ten weekly honor with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, who passed for 406 yards and five touchdowns in a 66-17 victory over Maryland.

According to the Big Ten Network, Nailor’s 44.2 yards per reception was the highest by a Big Ten player since 2000 (minimum five receptions), surpassing Charles Rogers’ 41.2 yards per reception vs. Wisconsin in 2001. Nailor is also the first Big Ten player to record more than 220 receiving yards and at least three touchdowns since Illinois’ A.J. Jenkins caught 12 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns on Oct. 1, 2011, vs. Northwestern.

Nailor ranks second in the Big Ten, behind teammate Jayden Reed (21.4) with a 21.3 yards-per-catch average. Nailor also ranks tied for second in the conference with six TD catches and has 23 receptions for 490 yards on the season.

Quarterback Payton Thorne and running back Kenneth Walker III also have earned offensive player of the week honors this season while Reed was named special teams player of the week.

Moody converted all four of his field-goal attempts, including two in the final three minutes, in Michigan's 32-29 victory over Nebraska. His 39-yarder with 1:24 remaining proved to be the difference.

Moody also made both extra-point attempts, and booted all eight of his kickoffs for touchbacks.

Moody's game-winner was set up by Hawkins, who stripped Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez of the football and recovered the fumble with five minutes remaining, setting up the game-deciding drive. Hawkins also tallied five tackles, including four solo stops.

Hawkins shares the defensive honor this week with Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins, who had five tackles and an interception in the Hawkeyes' 23-20 victory over Penn State.

Hawkins and Moody join running back Blake Corum and edge rusher David Ojabo as Michigan winners.

Detroit News staff contributed

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau