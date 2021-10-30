Watch: Highlights from the Michigan-Michigan State football showdown

East Lansing — Michigan and Michigan State are off and running in East Lansing. Follow the action below with all of the day's highlights.

First half

McCarthy's perfect pass puts Michigan back on top late in second

Michigan's answer to its red zone struggles is apparently to put the ball in the hands of true freshman quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

He fires a perfect pass to the East Lansing native and Michigan freshman Andrel Anthony, who comes down with his second touchdown of the game — and his career — to give Michigan the lead back.

Nailor comes up big on fourth-down play, Walker gives Michigan State first lead

Michigan State needed a big play on fourth-and-1 from around midfield, and they got one from Jalen Nailor. The Spartans fooled the Michigan defense into thinking the ball was going to Kenneth Walker or Jayden Reed, leaving Nailor wide open over the middle for an easy pitch and catch.

And then, on the next play...Walker time.

Walker gives Michigan State first score of game

The Spartans needed this one.

Facing a 10-0 deficit to open the second quarter, Kenneth Walker III broke one for 27 yards to help Michigan State pick up its first score of the game.

Michigan intercepts Thorne for second time

With Michigan State looking to tie the game in the first, Daxton Hill made a huge play for the Wolverines. He tipped a pass from Payton Thorne and Mike Morris brought it down for Michigan's second interception of the quarter.

93-yard touchdown puts Michigan up 7-0

After the interception of Payton Thorne, Michigan took over at the 2-yard-line and had a lot of green in front of them.

On third down, Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara found Andrel Anthony over the middle for a 93-yard touchdown pass that put the Wolverines up 7-0.

Moten intercepts Thorne on opening series

The Wolverines got off to a hot start in this one after it looked like the Spartans was going to give their defense problems early.

But Michigan's R.J. Moten ended the opening Michigan State drive by intercepting Michigan State's Payton Thorne on a ball thrown to Jalen Nailor in double coverage.

