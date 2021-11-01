Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III, Michigan's Andrel Anthony earn weekly Big Ten honors

East Lansing — After a record-setting performance in Michigan State’s victory over Michigan on Saturday, running back Kenneth Walker III was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week on Monday, the second time this season he has earned the honor.

Also earning weekly Big Ten honors were Michigan receiver Andrel Anthony, who was named co-freshman of the week along with Minnesota running back Mar’Keise Irving, and Purdue linebacker/safety Jalen Graham, a former Detroit Cass Tech standout who was named the conference's defensive player of the week.

Walker ran for 197 yards and five touchdowns in No. 5 Michigan State’s 37-33 victory, the first player to run for five touchdowns against the Wolverines and the first Spartan to do so since Javon Ringer in 2008. The five touchdowns also tied for the second-most ever scored by a Spartan in a single game, trailing only Blake Ezor’s six touchdowns against Northwestern in 1989.

Walker also became the fastest Spartan in program history to reach 1,000 career rushing yards in terms of rushing attempts at 153 carries. He ranks first in the FBS in rushing yards per game (149.2), second on total rushing yards (1,194) and fifth in all-purpose yards per game (153.75). Walker is tied for third in the FBS in rushing touchdowns (14) and total touchdowns (15).

Anthony, a former East Lansing standout, collected six catches for 153 yards and two touchdowns in the loss to Michigan State, giving Michigan an early lead with a 93-yard catch and run on Michigan's first drive of the game.

It was the second-longest play from scrimmage in Michigan program history, and the longest play by a Wolverine in the in-state rivalry.

Anthony added a 17-yard touchdown catch from freshman quarterback J.J. McCarthy in the second quarter.

Graham, a junior, had two interceptions in Purdue's 28-23 victory at Nebraska, including one he returned 45 yards for a touchdown. He also collected six tackles and a pass breakup.

Michigan State (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) travels to Purdue (5-3, 3-2) for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on Saturday.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau