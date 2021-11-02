More fans watched MSU-UM than any other college game this season

Michigan-Michigan State didn't get the prime-time slot.

But it sure got the eyeballs.

Saturday's rivalry game, a thrilling battle of unbeatens won by the Spartans, 37-33, was the most-watched college football game of the season, according to Michigan State associate Kevin Pauga. In a post on Twitter on Tuesday, the day weekend TV ratings typically are released, Pauga said the game was watched by an average of 9.3 million viewers.

That's a massive haul for any college football game, but particularly for an in-state showdown so regionalized. By comparison, the previous night's World Series game averaged 11.5 million viewers.

The MSU-UM game, kicking off at noon on Fox, nearly doubled the best-rated college game from the previous week, Alabama's win over Tennessee, which averaged 4.7 million viewers on ESPN. UM-MSU did more than double the previous week's top-rated game on network TV, Oregon's win over UCLA on ABC, which averaged 3.8 million viewers.

More details are expected out later Tuesday, including local-market viewership and peak viewership. The previous week's nine-OT game between Illinois and Penn State peaked at 7.4 million viewers on ABC.

Michigan State (8-0) beat Michigan (7-1) behind five touchdowns from running back Kenneth Walker III, who is up to the second-, third- or fourth-favorite for the Heisman Trophy, depending on the sports book. It was the Spartans' 10th victory in their last 14 games against the Wolverines.

The game was significantly hyped, with East Lansing hosting on-site pregame shows from ESPN, Fox and Barstool Sports. But the ratings go beyond just pure fandom. The game drew massive money from bettors. It was widely expected to be the most-wagered game of the week, and potentially of the entire college football season. Fox said on its broadcast it had the potential to be the second-most-bet football game of the season, behind the Super Bowl. This was the first MSU-UM football game Michigan fans could place wagers online.

Michigan closed as a four-point favorite with most sports books, though more money came in on Michigan State, which was heavily bet on the money line.

