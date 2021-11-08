Big Ten announces Nov. 20 game times for MSU-Ohio State, UM-Maryland

The Detroit News

Michigan State and Ohio State, potentially playing the Big Ten East football championship on the line, will kick off at noon Saturday, Nov. 20, the conference announced Monday.

The game will be televised on ABC, and be played in Columbus. Both teams are 8-1, with Ohio State still undefeated in conference play.

Meanwhile, Michigan and Maryland will play at 3:30 that day in College Park. That matchup will be televised by the Big Ten Network.

Michigan also is 8-1 with one conference loss, and has a shot at the Big Ten championship, pending how Michigan State finishes, and how the Michigan-Ohio State game shakes out in Ann Arbor at noon Nov. 27.

MSU is coming off a 40-29 loss at Purdue, the Spartans' first setback of the season after being ranked No. 3 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings.

UM bounced back from its loss at MSU to beat Indiana, 29-7, in Ann Arbor.

