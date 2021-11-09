UM, MSU shuffle in College Football Playoff rankings

Where to place Michigan and Michigan State in the second College Football Playoff rankings was described by Gary Barta, the selection committee chair, as the biggest discussion among the members this week.

Barta described Michigan (8-1) as the more "complete" team and the Wolverines moved up one spot to No. 6 in the CFP rankings, one ahead of Michigan State (8-1). The Spartans were No. 3 in the initial rankings last week on the heels of defeating Michigan, 37-33. MSU is coming off a 40-29 loss at Purdue last Saturday, while Michigan had a ho-hum 29-7 win over Indiana at home.

Georgia remains at No. 1, Alabama is No. 2, Oregon is 3, Ohio State is 4 and Cincinnati is No. 5.

Shortly after the rankings were released Tuesday night, Barta was asked on ESPN why Michigan, which was ranked No. 7 last week, moved ahead of Michigan State.

“The arguments were going on in the room a week ago,” Barta said. “A week ago, it was discussed that Michigan might be the more complete team offensively, defensively. Every statistic, Michigan is ahead of Michigan State, but the committee certainly gave Michigan State the nod (last week). They were undefeated and they beat Michigan head-to-head.

“What’s different a week later, Michigan won, Michigan State lost. The discussion in the room went back and forth but at the end of the day, we felt as a committee that Michigan was a better team and to be ranked ahead of Michigan State this week. Stay tuned. We get to watch again next week.”

The Big Ten East Division is going down to its final three weeks. Michigan State plays Maryland this weekend, then at Ohio State (8-1) and then Penn State. Michigan plays at Penn State on Saturday, then at Maryland before returning to Michigan Stadium for the regular-season finale against Ohio State.

Barta was asked how close the vote was between Michigan and Michigan State.

“There’s no tally that’s shown across the room,” Barta said. “I can tell you that the debate on this topic lasted a long time. This pairing alone probably took up a half hour, maybe even longer.”

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit did not find the rankings to be dramatically changed.

“We were all curious. Nobody had a great week,” Herbstreit said. “It just looks like everybody moved up a slot, so nothing earth-shattering to me.”

Other Big Ten teams in the CFP: Wisconsin is No. 18 and Purdue, which has defeated two top-five teams this season — Michigan State and Iowa — is No. 19 and Iowa is No. 20.

Barta, on a conference call with reporters after the rankings release, said again that while Michigan State has the win over Michigan, the committee felt the Wolverines are the more balanced team. That perception, compounded with Michigan State's loss last week, was the reason for Michigan being ranked ahead of MSU.

“At the end of the day, last week Michigan State beat Michigan and the committee felt that meant they should be ranked ahead of Michigan," Barta said. "This past week, the same discussions occurred and it went back to the feeling and the sense of the group in watching the games, watching the teams play that Michigan just looks to have a more complete team on both sides of the ball.

"Still giving to credit for Michigan State for winning head-to-head, but Michigan won this past this week, Michigan State lost, so for this week, the committee put Michigan at 6 and Michigan State at 7 and I’m guessing that debate will continue depending on how both those teams do going forward.”

