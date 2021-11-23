Michigan makes a move, MSU tumbles in College Football Playoff rankings
Angelique S. Chengelis
The Detroit News
As Michigan prepares for its showdown with Ohio State on Saturday for the Big Ten East Division crown, the Wolverines made a move in the College Football Playoff rankings revealed Tuesday night.
Michigan (10-1) rose a spot to fifth in the rankings, which determine the four playoff participants. The Wolverines were sixth before their win last Saturday at Maryland.
Georgia (11-0) remains at No. 1, the Buckeyes (10-1) are second, Alabama (10-1) is third and Cincinnati (11-0) is fourth.
Michigan State (9-2) fell to No. 12. The Spartans were seventh last week before being trounced at Ohio State.
