Michigan makes a move, MSU tumbles in College Football Playoff rankings

As Michigan prepares for its showdown with Ohio State on Saturday for the Big Ten East Division crown, the Wolverines made a move in the College Football Playoff rankings revealed Tuesday night.

Michigan (10-1) rose a spot to fifth in the rankings, which determine the four playoff participants. The Wolverines were sixth before their win last Saturday at Maryland.

Georgia (11-0) remains at No. 1, the Buckeyes (10-1) are second, Alabama (10-1) is third and Cincinnati (11-0) is fourth.

Michigan State (9-2) fell to No. 12. The Spartans were seventh last week before being trounced at Ohio State.

