Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson, Hassan Haskins earn weekly Big Ten honors

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson said the Wolverines were "dominant" in their 42-27 victory Saturday over Ohio State to earn a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game.

He and running back Hassan Haskins were two big reasons why.

Hutchinson and Haskins were honored by the Big Ten on Monday, earning Big Ten Player of the Week accolades on defense and offense, respectively.

Hutchinson's seven tackles included three sacks, as he set the program single-season record with 13, which also leads the Big Ten, in a performance that drew the attention of Heisman Trophy oddsmakers.

Hutchinson spearheaded a defense that limited Ohio State to just 64 yards rushing, a season low, and produced four sacks, a season-high for the Buckeyes. It is the second time this season Hutchinson has earned the award, and third time in his career.

Haskins, meanwhile, rumbled for 169 yards and five touchdowns on 28 carries (more than six yards per carry). The five TDs tied a single-game program record, and is just the third time this season an FBS running back has tallied that many in a game, joining Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III and BYU's Tyler Allgeier.

Also earning honors were Iowa kicker Caleb Shudak (special teams), who will face Michigan in the Big Ten title game, and Minnesota cornerback Justin Walley (freshman).