Saturday's Big Ten basketball: Davis leads No. 23 Wisconsin past Marquette

Associated Press

Madison, Wis. — Brad Davison is no slouch offensively. Still, with a talent like Johnny Davis on Wisconsin’s roster, he says sometimes the best approach is to give the sophomore the ball and let him figure it out.

Davis, who averaged seven points a season coming off the bench last year, scored 25 points on 9-of-14 shooting Saturday to lead No. 23 Wisconsin past in-state rival Marquette 89-76.

Davis, who missed Wisconsin’s only loss of the season, has lifted his season average to more than 20 points a game.

“In my opinion, he’s one of the best scorers in the country, and he’s shown that night in and night out,” said Davison, who added 20 points for Wisconsin (7-1).

Badgers coach Greg Gard insisted it’s not that simple, crediting the spacing Wisconsin utilizes for creating the lanes that give Davis opportunities. And they did that to perfection on Saturday for a stretch in the second half.

Wisconsin was sluggish out of the gate, hitting 5 of 19 from the field (26%) in a game that started with 13 lead changes and six ties.

But the Badgers began to take control in the second half, hitting 11 of 12 as they turned a one-point advantage into a 59-44 lead.

Marquette briefly cut the lead to single digits. But the Badgers then ran away with the game, shooting 70% in the second half and dropping 55 points on Marquette (7-2).

Marquette coach Shaka Smart said the Golden Eagles' troubles started on the defensive end.

The 55 points that Marquette allowed in the second half was not far off from the 68 they had been giving up per game coming into Saturday.

“We just didn’t impose ourselves on the defensive end, and I think that was demoralizing for our guys on offense,” Smart said.

Steven Crowl and Chucky Hepburn each added 15 points for Wisconsin.

Meanwhile, Justin Lewis scored 14 to lead Marquette, with Oso Ighodaro and Darryl Morsell chipping in 11 each.

More Saturday games

(At) Indiana 68, Nebraska 55: Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 14 points and Tamar Bates came off the bench to score a career-high 13, hitting a trio of 3-pointers to open the Big Ten season.

Jackson-Davis scored 10 points in the second half when Indiana (7-1, 1-0) took control of the game, adding seven rebounds, four blocked shots and three steals. Race Thompson scored 11 points with 11 rebounds, his third double-double this season and second in a row.

The freshman Bates’ three 3-pointers were also the most in his career, and his pull-up 3-pointer on the fastbreak put the Hoosiers up 23-20, a lead they never surrendered.

Alonzo Verge, Jr. led Nebraska (5-4, 0-1) with 15 points, five rebounds and a season-low three assists. Bryce McGowens was held to eight points on 3-for-14 shooting, the first time he hasn’t reached double figures in five games.

Nebraska built an early 10-point lead as Indiana suffered seven turnovers while missing 12 of its first 15 shots, showcased by a stolen pass turning into a Huskers fastbreak with Verge skipping a bounce pass to McGowens for the finish.

Late in the first half, the Hoosiers tied it 20-20 on a Thompson dunk and took the lead on a Bates 3-pointer. Indiana cut its turnovers down from 11 in the first half to four in the second.