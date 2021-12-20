Dearborn Divine Child offensive lineman Dylan Senda commits to Northwestern
The Detroit News
Dylan Senda, an offensive lineman from Dearborn Divine Child, verbally committed on Monday to play football at Northwestern.
The three-star 2023 prospect picked Northwestern over a Big Ten-only finalist group that included Michigan, Michigan State and Iowa.
The 6-foot-5, 275-pound Senda is ranked 25th among interior offensive linemen in the country in his class, and No. 10 overall in the state, according to the 247Sports Composite. Senda earned a spot on The News' All-West second team.
He is the first commitment in the Wildcats' 2023 class.