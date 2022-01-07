Niyo: Trading places? There are no safe spaces in UM-MSU rivalry

Rivalries work best when the opponents trade places. And the more they do, the better it gets for the rest of us.

Tom Izzo understands that as well as anyone, and far better than most.

So even though the shoes appear to be on the other feet, if you will, with Michigan State wearing a top-10 national ranking into Saturday’s matchup against a ragged-looking Michigan squad in Ann Arbor, Izzo wants to make sure his players don’t trip over themselves.