Michigan's Hunter Dickinson, Caleb Houstan earn weekly Big Ten honors

Back-to-back 20-point games and a big week from beyond the arc helped a pair of Wolverines receive some recognition from the Big Ten.

Sophomore center Hunter Dickinson was named the conference’s co-player of the week on Monday after averaging 23 points, 7.5 rebounds and five assists in Michigan’s wins over Maryland and Indiana, while forward Caleb Houstan averaged 17.5 points and five rebounds to earn his first freshman of the week award.

Dickinson racked up 21 points, six rebounds and a career-best six assists against the Terrapins and followed that up by recording 25 points, nine rebounds and three made 3-pointers against the Hoosiers. He shot 73.1% from the field (19-for-26) and 66.7% from deep (4-for-6) over the two games.

Houstan snapped out of a long-range shooting slump by scoring 16 with three made 3-pointers against Maryland. He topped that by draining a career-best five 3-pointers and 19 points at Indiana. Over the two games, he was 8-for-11 from beyond the arc.

On the women’s side, Michigan State’s Matilda Ekh earned her second weekly freshman honor following her 23-point, six-assist, five-rebound outing in a win over Minnesota. Ekh also made five 3-pointers en route to her third 20-point game of the season.

The co-player of the week nod was the first of Dickinson’s career. He shared the accolade with Minnesota’s Payton Willis, who scored 32 in a home win over Rutgers.